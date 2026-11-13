When Human Imagination Meets Artificial Intelligence: Debashis Sen Presents His Sixth Solo Exhibition of AI-Generated Canvas Art

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 13: Can artificial intelligence create art, or does the creative impulse remain firmly rooted in the human mind? This question forms the central theme of Debashis Sen’s sixth solo exhibition, which explores the evolving relationship between human imagination and generative artificial intelligence.

A former Indian Administrative Service officer and former Chairman of HIDCO, Sen is presenting his latest collection of Generative Canvas Art at Gaganendra Art Gallery, Kolkata, from November 12 to 15. The exhibition was inaugurated on November 12 at 5 pm by Father Felix Raj, Vice Chancellor of St Xavier’s University, as the Chief Guest. Ravindra Chamaria, Chairman and Managing Director of Infinity Group, attended as the Distinguished Guest.

Having embarked on his artistic journey after retiring from public service in February 2024, Sen views artificial intelligence neither as the artist nor as a replacement for human creativity, but as a new medium through which imagination can find visual expression.

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Each artwork begins with an original concept and visualisation, followed by carefully developed prompts and extensive experimentation. The creative process involves reviewing multiple outputs, refining instructions, adjusting compositions and making considered aesthetic choices. Some artworks evolve through hundreds of iterations before reaching their final form.

For Sen, technology opens up possibilities, but artistic vision and judgement remain human.

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“The next important step is to bring this art into people’s everyday physical environments,” said Ravindra Chamaria.

“We artists must embrace new ways of expressing art,” said Ashok Mullick, a celebrated artist who was also present at the inauguration. The exhibition reflects this evolving perspective, positioning generative AI as an additional instrument in the vocabulary of artistic expression rather than a replacement for traditional art practices.

In his keynote address, Father Felix Raj emphasised the importance of taking art beyond digital platforms and integrating it into everyday spaces. “A painting should not exist merely to be viewed on a screen. It should be capable of becoming a conversation starter in a living room, adding character to an office, creating an atmosphere in a hotel or welcoming a weary traveller in an airport lounge after a long international flight,” he said.

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This philosophy is central to the exhibition, which seeks to bring AI-generated imagery from computer screens and social media into tangible, physical spaces. Whether displayed in homes, offices, hotels or public spaces, art should do more than adorn a wall. It should evoke emotion, invite conversation and encourage people to pause and engage with what they see.

Sen’s artistic journey has taken his work to several prominent venues in Kolkata, including the Academy of Fine Arts, ITC Sonar, Chitrakoot Art Gallery and Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan. His first exhibition at the Academy of Fine Arts in April–May 2024 marked an early step towards presenting AI-generated imagery as a distinct creative genre.

The current exhibition features framed canvas artworks, with each piece offered as a unique, single print rather than through multiple reproductions.

Reflecting on his creative approach, Sen said, “When you see my canvas art, I want you to see the human spark, the creativity and life. Each one is made by the real me, using generative tools, AI printers and original prompts born out of hundreds of iterations. My objective is not to demonstrate what artificial intelligence can generate, but to explore what a human mind can create with the assistance of these new tools. Each artwork is unique, a single print, rather than multiple reproductions of the same image.”

Ultimately, the exhibition invites viewers to look beyond the technology behind each creation and engage with the imagination, thought and creative intent that shape it.

Featuring more than two dozen artworks, with themes ranging from still life to children of God, the four-day exhibition will remain open to visitors until November 15, from 2 pm to 7 pm, at Gaganendra Art Gallery, 1/1 AJC Bose Road, Kolkata – 700020. The inaugural programme was anchored by Prof. Urmila Sen, a well-known elocutionist.

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