When Should You Review Your Term Life Insurance Policy?

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New Delhi [India], June 26: Buying a term life insurance policy is a strong first step. Reviewing it is the part that keeps it relevant. Income changes, loans get added, children grow, parents age, and financial goals become sharper. A policy bought at 28 may still be active at 38, but the household around it may have changed completely. That is why a review is not a sign that the first purchase was wrong. It is simply how a responsible financial plan is kept in working condition.

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Many people review investments every few months but leave insurance untouched for years. Maybe because insurance feels settled once the policy document arrives. But term insurance is linked to responsibilities, and responsibilities are rarely still. A practical review every few years, and after major life events, helps the cover remain aligned with real needs.

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Review after a meaningful increase in income

Income growth changes the standard of living of a family. Expenses rise, future goals become larger, and sometimes loans become bigger too. If your income has moved up substantially since the time you bought the policy, your existing cover may need a fresh calculation.

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This is especially important for people who bought a basic cover early in their career. A Rs. 50 lakh policy may have looked adequate when income was modest and there were no dependents. A few years later, with a home loan, spouse, child, and higher monthly expenses, the same policy may need to be supplemented. The review should look at the gap calmly, not dramatically.

Life events that should trigger a review

Review your nominee and contact details

This sounds small, but it is not small at claim time. Nominee details should be correct, complete, and updated after marriage, divorce, death in the family, or any change in family arrangement. Mobile number, email ID, and address should also be current. A policy that cannot be serviced smoothly because basic details are old creates avoidable work later.

A good habit is to check nominee and contact details at the same time as you download the annual premium receipt. It takes a few minutes. It keeps the document alive in a practical sense.

Review when you take a large loan

A home loan is usually the biggest reason to revisit term cover. The family should not have to handle a long repayment burden without the earning member's income. If the loan is large, a top-up policy or an additional term plan can be considered. Some people prefer a separate cover linked mentally to the loan, even if not formally assigned to it, because it gives clarity to the family.

- Check outstanding principal, not the original loan amount.

- Match the cover period with the loan tenure where practical.

- Tell the nominee how much of the claim amount should be used to close or reduce the loan.

- Review again if you prepay the loan aggressively or take a top-up loan.

Review riders and payout options

Riders chosen at purchase may still be useful, but your needs can change. A critical illness rider, waiver of premium benefit, or accidental benefit may need to be assessed against your current employer benefits, health cover, savings, and family situation. The point is not to keep adding features blindly. The point is to know what each feature is doing for the plan.

Payout design also deserves attention. A lump sum may be right for some families. Others may benefit from a regular income option or a mix of lump sum and income, where available. If your nominee is comfortable managing money, the decision may be different from a family where structured income would provide more order.

Review tax treatment, but do not make tax the only reason

Term insurance tax benefit can be relevant while planning annual finances. Premiums may qualify for deduction under Section 80C subject to conditions, and claim proceeds may be eligible for exemption under Section 10(10D), again subject to applicable rules. Since tax provisions can change and eligibility depends on the policy and taxpayer profile, it is better to verify before filing returns.

Still, term insurance should not be reduced to a tax-saving purchase. Its main role is protection. The tax benefit is useful, but the cover amount, nominee readiness, policy term, and continuity of premium payment carry deeper importance.

A quick review checklist

1. Is the current sum assured enough for loans, expenses, and goals?

2. Does the policy term cover the years of highest responsibility?

3. Are nominee and contact details updated?

4. Are premium payments running smoothly?

5. Do riders still fit your current financial situation?

6. Is the payout option suitable for the nominee?

7. Have tax details been checked for the current financial year?

Final view

A term life insurance policy should be reviewed whenever life becomes financially bigger: higher income, bigger loans, children, dependents, or a change in tax planning. Even without a major event, a review every two or three years is sensible. The policy then remains connected to the household it is meant to protect, instead of becoming an old document stored somewhere and remembered only at premium time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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