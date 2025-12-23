When Silent Losses Turn Into a Mission - The Story Behind OiGenie

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 23: In a market environment where trading losses are rarely discussed openly, OiGenie, a clarity-first trading intelligence platform, has emerged with a mission to address confusion, emotional stress, and isolation among retail traders.

Founded by Subrat Acharya, a seasoned software entrepreneur who has built globally scaled technology platforms, OiGenie was inspired by real-world experiences that highlighted the human cost of trading losses. The turning point came when Acharya witnessed a close acquaintance lose nearly ₹50 lakh in the stock market--followed not by discussion or support, but by silence and withdrawal.

As Subrat spoke with traders across residential communities and market participants, a recurring pattern became evident: many retail traders suffer losses in isolation, experiencing psychological stress, emotional pressure, and a lack of structured guidance. According to Subrat, these outcomes often stem not from irresponsibility, but from cognitive overload and unclear decision frameworks.

Before founding OiGenie, Subrat led the creation of enterprise-grade software companies including Riaxe Systems and ImprintNext, a globally adopted web-to-print platform used across India, the United States, and Europe. His experience in building scalable, user-centric systems shaped a central belief behind OiGenie--that confusion is a design problem, not a user failure.

Rather than launching a product immediately, Subrat spent nearly two years researching trader behavior, engaging with option buyers and sellers, brokers, experienced traders, and market veterans. This period of observation focused not only on market mechanics but also on emotional drivers such as fear, greed, regret, and decision fatigue.

OiGenie was subsequently built as a system-driven platform focused on clarity, structure, and disciplined market understanding. It does not offer trading tips or profit guarantees, instead aiming to help users reduce emotional trading and improve decision-making through transparent insights and simplified market interpretation.

Although conceptualized in India, OiGenie is built with a global architecture and vision, reflecting Subrat's experience in scaling international technology platforms. The platform seeks to support retail traders worldwide who face similar challenges of complexity and emotional pressure.

"OiGenie is not about promising profits," Subrat said. "It is about reducing confusion, protecting mental peace, and enabling more informed participation in the markets."

About OiGenie

OiGenie is a trading intelligence platform designed to bring clarity and structure to retail trading. By prioritizing usability, transparency, and emotional responsibility, OiGenie aims to help traders make more informed decisions without speculative promises.

Connect at: https://oigenie.com/

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@oigenie?si=tQrPzja44V7z_kR-

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

