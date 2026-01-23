NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 23: India's consumer startup story is no longer just about marketplaces and software. A new wave of women-led brands is quietly reshaping the way products are designed, marketed, and experienced by women consumers. These ventures are grounded in lived realities, not assumptions. VAGINE™ (thevaginestory.com), a personal care and lifestyle brand from India, exemplifies this shift with its fragrant offerings and recent expansion into feminine hygiene.

A Growing Market with Room for New Voices

India's beauty and personal care market is already substantial and growing. Valued at over USD 31 billion in 2025 and projected to reach nearly USD 49 billion by 2033, the sector is expanding as consumers embrace premium, personalised, and culturally relevant products. Increasing disposable incomes and digital access are fuelling this growth. (IMARC Group1)

In parallel, the women's fragrances segment mirrors global trends. The worldwide market for women's fragrances was estimated at USD 43.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to approach USD 69.2 billion by 2031, driven by rising grooming awareness and disposable income. (Markets & Data2).

Equally noteworthy is the rising demand for feminine hygiene products. India's feminine hygiene market was valued close to USD 960 million in 2024 and is forecast to grow to nearly USD 3.8 billion by 2033, reflecting strong growth at a CAGR of nearly 15 percent. (IMARC Group3) This surge is linked to broader awareness campaigns, improving access, and evolving consumer preferences.

These figures show the structural opportunity brands like VAGINE are tapping into, and why innovation matters in both expressive and essential categories.

Designing with Purpose

Where many consumer brands start with trend-chasing, VAGINE's founding philosophy is rooted in women's lived experience. Its co-founder Amisha Priyadarshi often speaks about femininity not in superficial terms, but as a dynamic source of identity and empowerment. The brand's zodiac-inspired perfume range for women embraces this perspective, suggesting that fragrance can be an expression of personality, not just a beauty accessory.

This approach resonates with a growing base of consumers who see personal care as an extension of self, not a commodity. By drawing inspiration from elemental traits and astrological individuality, the brand is positioned as a voice in the larger conversation about identity and self-expression.

Stepping into Feminine Hygiene

VAGINE's expansion into sanitary pads reflects a broader evolution among women-led consumer ventures that move beyond aesthetic categories into essential wellness. The sanitary pad market in India, while rapidly growing, still carries cultural stigma and accessibility challenges in many regions. A product that balances comfort, quality, awareness, and accessibility can help deepen category penetration and encourage more open conversations about menstrual health.

This blend of beauty and biology is not accidental. It underscores a simple insight: women do not separate their expressive choices from everyday needs, and brands that acknowledge that complexity are likely to resonate more deeply. (thevaginelife.com).

Policy Shifts Supporting Women Entrepreneurs

Institutional backing has also played a role in enabling ventures like VAGINE to scale. The brand is recognised under Startup India and the Start-in-UP programme, and has received funding support from the Uttar Pradesh government's Start in UP scheme, which includes incentives for women-led startups. Such support helps reduce early-stage barriers and underscores evolving policy focus on women's entrepreneurship in consumer goods.

The Bigger Picture

India's consumer market is expanding on multiple fronts, but the rise of women-led, women-focused brands marks a particularly meaningful shift. These companies are not just participating in growth segments; they are redefining them with products that reflect authentic female experience and choice.

In a market where scale often overshadows nuance, brands like VAGINE remind us that relevance and resonance, grounded in real-world insight, are equally important drivers of long-term success.

The Founders: Shaping a Brand Through Women's Lived Experience

Co-founded by Virendra Sharma and Amisha Priyadarshi, VAGINE's vision is strongly shaped by its female co-founder, Amisha, a legal professional turned entrepreneur. Her perspective brings legal clarity, cultural sensitivity, and a deep understanding of women's lived experiences. The brand's storytelling, product philosophy, and positioning are guided by empathy rather than assumptions, ensuring relevance in a market where conscious consumers increasingly value authenticity over trend-led narratives.

