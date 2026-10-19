Where Art Meets Diplomacy: ASEAN-India Artists’ Camp 3.0 Exhibition Showcased at ASEAN Headquarters, Jakarta

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Jakarta [Indonesia], October 19: Marking ten years of India’s Act East Policy and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between ASEAN and India, the exhibition of artworks from the ASEAN-India Artists’ Camp 3.0 was showcased at the ASEAN Headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, from 12 to 16 October 2026, opening with an inauguration ceremony on 12 October.

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Through diverse interpretations of the Ramayana, the exhibition celebrated the shared cultural heritage of ASEAN and India, bringing their artistic traditions closer through art.

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Organised by the Indian Mission to ASEAN and the ASEAN Secretariat, the exhibition was inaugurated by H.E. Dato’ Astanah Abdul Aziz, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for the ASEAN Political-Security Community, as Chief Guest, with welcome remarks by H.E. Srinivas Gotru, Ambassador of India to ASEAN, and remarks by H.E. Evangeline T. Ong Jimenez-Ducrocq, Chair of ASEAN 2026 and Permanent Representative of the Republic of the Philippines to ASEAN. The ceremony was attended by Permanent Representatives of ASEAN Member States, Ambassadors of ASEAN Dialogue Partners, members of the diplomatic community in Jakarta.

The exhibition showcased paintings created during the third edition of the ASEAN-India Artists’ Camp, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and SEHER, held in Shillong, Meghalaya, from 29 March to 7 April 2025. Under the theme “Echoes of Ramayana: Artistic Journeys across ASEAN and India,” the ten-day artists’ residency brought together 21 visual artists from ASEAN Member States and India, fostering cultural exchange and strengthening people-to-people connections through artistic expression. The Ramayana forms part of the shared cultural heritage of ASEAN and India, with its stories finding expression through diverse traditions, interpretations and artistic forms across the regions.

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The masterpieces were first unveiled at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, New Delhi, in a five-day showcase from April 20 to 24, 2026, before making their way to the ASEAN Headquarters in Jakarta. Drawing from wide and enduring cultural narratives, the works explore how stories continue to evolve across geographies, adapting to context while retaining a shared cultural memory

The journey that began in Shillong continued in Jakarta, where the artists’ works were exhibited at the ASEAN Headquarters through the week. The exhibition highlighted the enduring partnership between ASEAN and India and underscored the importance of cultural exchange in deepening mutual understanding and strengthening people-to-people connectivity. The initiative celebrated the rich cultural heritage and diversity of both regions while reaffirming their commitment to nurturing friendship and cooperation through meaningful cultural engagement.

Speaking on the significance of this whole project, Mr. Sanjeev Bhargava, Founder Director, SEHER, said, “Art is powerful, and when it is combined with stories, it becomes a shared language that speaks to the heart before it reaches the mind. It carries emotions across cultures, dissolves distances, and allows us to see ourselves in one another. Seeing these works reach the ASEAN Headquarters, the very seat of ASEAN’s diplomatic community, was to see that dialogue come full circle. The Ramayana, a foundational cultural epic across ASEAN nations and adapted into unique national versions over centuries, gave each artist the space to interpret it through the version prevalent in their own country. That is what made these works feel both deeply personal and universally human.”

Through diverse interpretations of the Ramayana, the exhibition celebrated the shared cultural heritage of ASEAN and India, bringing their artistic traditions closer together through art.

About SEHER

A premier cultural organization based in India, dedicated to curating, conceptualizing, and organizing world-class artistic and cultural events globally. Since its inception, SEHER has played a pivotal role in bringing India’s rich cultural heritage to international platforms, working closely with governments, embassies, and leading cultural institutions around the world.

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