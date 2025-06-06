DT
Where Education Meets Technology: Amquest Education Unveils a New Model for Workforce Readiness

Where Education Meets Technology: Amquest Education Unveils a New Model for Workforce Readiness

ANI
Updated At : 06:05 PM Jun 06, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], June 6: As India accelerates toward an AI-driven economy, the gap between academic education and workplace readiness has never been more apparent. Amquest Education, a newly launched career institute headquartered in Mumbai, is aiming to close that gap with a bold, outcomes-focused model that integrates Generative AI, Agentic AI, and domain-specific training across business, finance, accounts, marketing and technology disciplines.

Amquest Education brings together the expertise of Pannkaj Bahetii, a seasoned education leader and Nicky Sidhwani, a technology specialist who has worked with unicorn startups and enterprises. Together, they've built a model that places employability at the heart of every learning experience - driven by one powerful question: "What if students were trained like professionals from day one?"

"We believe education must directly lead to employability," said Nicky Sidhwani. "Our programs are built backwards from industry demand - what employers actually look for and use AI not as a buzzword but as a working skill."

Program Highlights:

-AI + Domain Fusion: Learners train in Generative AI and Agentic AI while simultaneously mastering core domains such as Marketing, Finance, Accounting, and Technology.

-Job Guarantee: Every weekday learner is guaranteed a placement based on clear performance criteria.

-Internship Guarantee: Ideal for freshers and career switchers, every learner is assured of an internship opportunity with real industry teams, providing hands-on experience, mentorship and exposure to real-world challenges.

-Capstone Projects: Each student completes industry-relevant projects under the guidance of mentors, creating a career-ready portfolio.

-Hybrid Format: With weekday and weekend batch options, the institute caters to both early-career and working professionals.

-Mentorship-Driven Delivery:With over six times the classroom and mentorship hours of conventional programs, Amquest Education emphasizes depth, engagement, and real-world readiness.

Positioning for a Future-Ready Workforce

Amquest's launch comes at a time when India's economy is rapidly digitalizing, but its workforce still faces acute gaps in digital fluency, soft skills, and job-readiness. The institute's curriculum is aligned with both private sector needs and national skill development objectives, making it a relevant offering in the broader education ecosystem.

With its flagship campus in Mumbai and national expansion underwau, Amquest Education is also establishing partnerships with colleges and corporates to embed future-ready skills into mainstream education.

About Amquest Education

Amquest Education is India's first AI-led, outcome-driven career institute focused on bridging the gap between academic learning and professional readiness. Through intensive training programs in high-demand domains, supported by internships, industry mentorship, and placements assistance, Amquest Education is equipping learners to thrive in tomorrow's workplaces.

To learn more or enroll, visit www.amquesteducation.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

