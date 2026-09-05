Where Innovation Meets Everyday Life: TCL Showcases the Future of AI at IFA 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 5: TCL, a global consumer electronics leader and the world’s No.1 Mini LED and ultra-large¹ TV brand, unveiled its vision for an AI-driven lifestyle at IFA 2026 through the TCL Inspiration Habitat.

Advertisement

Drawing on its technology leadership across displays of all sizes, home appliances, and intelligent living solutions, TCL is showing how AI can deliver fully integrated experiences across different parts of everyday life rather than remaining siloed to individual products. From cinematic displays to handheld screens, from air conditioning and laundry to home access and family companionship, the Inspiration Habitat brings these technologies together into experiences that respond more naturally to people, their needs and the spaces around them.

Advertisement

Inspire Your Vision: Expanding How We Experience the World

As the primary access point for AI, the screen is where TCL's vision for an AI Inspired Life begins. At IFA 2026, TCL is showcasing its extended portfolio of display technologies, spanning from large home theater TVs to smartphones, tablets and wearable devices that together cover more of the ways people watch, work and connect.

Advertisement

At the center is the TCL X11L SQD-Mini LED TV. Representing the pinnacle of TCL's Mini LED display technology across QD-Mini LED, RGB-Mini LED, and SQD-Mini LED, the X11L is powered by a Super Mini LED Backlight, a Super QLED layer, and the WHVA 2.0 Ultra Panel, delivering up to 20,736 precise dimming zones, 10,000 nits of HDR brightness, and up to 100% BT.2020 color gamut coverage. Together with Audio by Bang & Olufsen, the TCL X11L sets a new benchmark for Mini LED picture and sound in the home.

TCL's display expertise is also on full show with the TCL X3A OLED+ Gaming Monitor, which brings high contrast and dual-mode ultra-high refresh rates to gaming. The TCL Digital Signage TMN Series carries TCL's display capabilities into professional settings. For equally epic audio, the flagship TCL Q95K Soundbar creates a more immersive home cinema environment through an 11.1.4-channel acoustic architecture and audio tuning with Bang & Olufsen. Alongside major hardware innovations, TCL also recently rolled out Gemini for Google TV™ in more countries and languages, including European markets such as the UK, France, Italy and Spain. Gemini transforms content discovery on the big screen through a smarter AI companion experience, making it conversational and effortless.

On smaller and more personal screens, TCL, a globally recognized smartphone brand, continues to develop different display technologies designed around different ways of seeing. Making its first appearance at IFA 2026, the TCL P80 Series Smartphone is led by the TCL P80 Ultra, which combines a class-leading 50MP 3x periscope telephoto camera, a bright 1.5K display capable of reaching 3,200 nits, and a slim, lightweight design built for everyday use. The P80 Ultra and P80 Pro also feature the next generation of TCL's exclusive NXTPAPER technology, helping to improve eye comfort whether reading, viewing content outdoors or in low light, or using the device for extended time periods. For tablet users, the TCL TAB A1 Plus NXTPAPER brings this paper-like viewing experience to a 12.2-inch display, while on the other end of the portable display spectrum, RayNeo GT Max AR Glasses and RayNeo iO Smart Glasses explore new forms of wearable viewing and everyday AI interaction, and TCL Tbot extends children's smartwatches from outdoor safety guardians to interactive desktop companions.

Beyond the product demos, TCL has also brought together a series of industry and technical experts to explore the future of big-screen entertainment at home. With perspectives from Hollywood colorist Natasha Leonnet, Google TV's Product Lead Fahad Durrani, and tech creator Adam Butcher, the discussions delve into how the trend towards larger home TV sizes is making weaknesses in picture quality harder to hide, and how AI is turning the TV from a passive display into a highly personalized entertainment hub, with the next level of immersion hinging on how well display technology, creative intent and intelligent interaction work together.

Inspire Your Comfort: Making Everyday Intelligence Effortless

In the home, some of the most useful applications of AI are the ones that work behind the scenes. In the case of the TCL FreshIN 3.0 Ultra Air Conditioner, fresh-air technology is combined with an upgraded T-AI big data model that adjusts compressor frequency for greater efficiency, delivering up to 37% additional energy savings on top of its inverter performance. Smart Voice Control also enables fast, hands-free operation without relying on an internet connection, while real-time air-quality monitoring makes indoor conditions easier for users to understand.

For laundry, the TCL AI SuperDrum Laundry Tower P9 Ultra uses Generative AI Wash to sense load size, fabric type, and dirt level before automatically adjusting water, temperature, detergent dosage and cycle time to perform the optimal wash. When the cycle is complete, the tower's triple-inverter heat pump supports efficient low-temperature drying for a more eco-friendly wash. The TCL Free Built-in Refrigerator takes a different approach to convenience, combining flexible food storage and humidity control with a flush built-in design created for modern kitchens.

Beyond home appliances, TCL is also using AI to help homeowners better manage and secure their home. The TCL K11D Pro Dual-Screen AI Smart Lock adds AI-powered interaction and visitor monitoring so that homeowners can safely unlock their door remotely, and the D2 Pro Matter Palm Vein Smart Lock enables touchless access for ultra convenience without sacrificing security.

Inspire Your Living: A Home That Adapts to You

As homes become more connected, the next step in smart living will come not from simply adding more smart devices but by making those technologies work together more intuitively while blending seamlessly into the home environment.

The upgraded TCL NXTHOME™ brings smart displays, home appliances and intelligent design into a more complete living environment. Inspired by the rhythm of the seasons, the experience combines TCL technology with perspectives from Bang & Olufsen, Roche Bobois, Castelli Milano 1938, Chris Lefteri Design and WGSN, exploring how future homes can become more responsive without feeling dominated by technology.

TCL's AiMe Family Companion Robot meanwhile, brings natural multimodal interaction, lifelike motion, and evolving content into family life, encouraging children's exploration, self-expression and positive habits while supporting parents in everyday routines. For smart home energy, the SunPower Origin Back Contact Solar Panel combines back-contact and shingled-cell solar technologies into one panel to improve efficiency and long-term performance for residential use.

Inspire Your Passion: Technology for the Moments We Share

Alongside the extensive lineup of products and technologies, TCL is also showing how technology has the power to inspire by connecting people with the things they care about most. With the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup taking place in Berlin during IFA, TCL is using its role as a FIBA Global Partner to bring the energy and excitement of the tournament into the Inspiration Habitat through a series of basketball experiences and fan interactions. Through its partnership with FIBA and other sports organizations worldwide, TCL is bringing the AI Inspired Life beyond the home into the moments that people share.

This IFA, discover TCL's vision for an AI Inspired Life at the Inspiration Habitat, where intelligence goes beyond just connected products to encompass true smart living as a natural part of how people enjoy life in the home and beyond.

TCL at IFA 2026

TCL IFA 2026 Booth

Date: September 4-8, 2026

Location: Hall 21A, Messe Berlin, Germany

About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and a global leader in the television industry. Operating in over 160 markets worldwide, TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products, including TVs, audio systems, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays and more.

Ultra-large refers to TVs measuring 85 inches and above.

Google TV and Gemini are trademarks of Google LLC. Gemini for Google TV is optimized for large screen experiences. Results may vary. Check responses for accuracy. Available in select countries, languages, and to users 18+.

Learn more at g.co/tv/gemini.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)