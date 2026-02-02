Where Time Meets Style: Timex Takes the Runway at Delhi Times Fashion Week 2026

As Title Sponsor, Timex will showcase its premium collection and Fall Winter 2026 collections across key fashion moments at the three-day event New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Timex Group India, one of India’s leading watchmakers, will headline Delhi Times Fashion Week 2026 as the Title Sponsor, taking place from 18th to 20th September in New Delhi. The association marks a strategic extension of Timex’ continued presence in India’s fashion and lifestyle ecosystem, bringing its latest range of watches to one of the capital’s key fashion platforms.

As the Title Sponsor, Timex will connect with a fashion-conscious audience while showcasing the breadth and versatility of its portfolio. From timeless icons to contemporary expressions, the brand offers watches that complement diverse personal styles. During Fashion Week, Timex will spotlight key offerings ranging from the enduring appeal of Marlin and Waterbury to the modern character of Signio and Fria, alongside Atelier, which represents the brand’s elevated aesthetic. Together, these offerings underscore Timex’s watchmaking heritage while demonstrating its relevance across everyday wear, fashion-forward statements, and special moments.

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Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex Group India Limited, said, “Timex continues to build a stronger connection between its watches and the way consumers discover, wear and express their personal style. Our partnership with Delhi Times Fashion Week is an extension in that journey. Delhi is a key market for us and an important part of our growth and premiumisation journey in India. As Title Sponsor, we look forward to bringing our portfolio to the runway and engage with a fashion-conscious audience that values design, individuality and quality, while strengthening brand’s position as a relevant and distinctive name in India’s fashion and lifestyle space.” Timex will also showcase its Fall Winter 2026 offering and engage consumers through a combination of product, fashion and experience. The association also creates a platform to bring the ‘Analog Life, Make Time Yours’ philosophy to the fashion week through a dedicated experience zone celebrating the idea that time is personal, whether it is spent expressing individuality, pursuing creativity, connecting with others or simply being present in the moment.

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About Timex Group India Ltd Timex Group India Ltd (TGIL) designs, manufactures, and markets innovative timepieces and is part of Timex Group, a privately held company headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, with multiple operating units and over 2500 employees worldwide. In India, TGIL manages a portfolio of brands including Timex, Versace, Guess, Aston Martin, Gc, Philipp Plein, Plein Sport, Ferragamo, Nautica, and adidas. It retails via more than 5,000 offline trade stores and key online marketplaces, along with over 40 exclusive franchise stores under the Just Watches and Timex World banners.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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