PNN

New Delhi [India], October 14: Modern yoga faces three questions: how to teach the whole of a tradition when most classes teach only the physical part; how to keep a lineage intact while sharing it online and across borders; and how to build an international community without forgetting where the practice comes from. Sattva Yoga Academy https://sattvayogaacademy.com/, founded by Anand Mehrotra (https://anandmehrotra.in/) in Rishikesh, does not claim to settle them. Its published material does show where it stands.

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Integration Over Specialisation

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The Sattva Yoga system, which Mehrotra brought together in 2012, combines pranayama, Tantric kriyas, Kundalini practice, vinyasa flows, Chi movements and Sattva Meditation into one path. The Academy describes this as “an integrated approach” and as more than a practice: “a profound journey of personal evolution”. In a field where styles and hour counts multiply, integration is the school’s stated differentiator, as Republic World’s look at its teacher-training curriculum explains.

Lineage as Living Transmission

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In February 2026, the Academy’s podcast ran a two-part series on the vision behind the school. The second part, according to its episode description, explores the meaning of lineage and the living transmission of yogic wisdom. The emphasis on oral tradition runs through Mehrotra’s storytelling episodes, which draw on what the notes call India’s living oral tradition. His Academy biography describes his mission as “protecting the integrity” of ancient techniques.

The tension is real: protecting a technique while teaching it widely. The Academy’s answer is structured teacher training and a faculty that teaches in person.

Access without Dilution

Sattva Connect carries online courses and recorded and live sessions, and the Himalayan Wisdom podcast offers dozens of episodes recorded from satsangs and wisdom talks in Rishikesh. Online delivery widens who can meet the teaching, though it is better read as an introduction than a substitute for in-person training. The two formats serve different moments in a student’s relationship with the tradition: curiosity first, commitment later.

A Community That Meets in the Mountains

Each year the Academy hosts the Sattva Summit, which Mehrotra’s Academy biography calls a unique annual gathering that explores the nature of consciousness. Its director calls it a boutique conscious gathering held at Sattva in the Himalayas. The 2026 edition is scheduled for November 5-11.

The faculty is international. The same director, who moved to Rishikesh from the United States in 2015, teaches Sattva practices to students from around the world. Mehrotra himself has taught in Australia, Europe and the United States, as his festival presenter profile notes. A school that trains teachers from many countries is, in effect, exporting a tradition, and the way graduates represent it becomes part of its future.

The Academy’s own biography of Mehrotra says his teaching has inspired a large number of students to become teachers in a growing number of countries, and that he has taught across the United States, Australia, Europe and New Zealand. Those are the school’s claims rather than independently measured figures, but they describe the shape of the community it is trying to build: a network of teachers who learn in Rishikesh and carry the practice home.

Responsibility in a Global Practice

That responsibility is not hypothetical. In a recorded conversation with psychologist Dr Lauren Tober, sponsored by Yoga Australia, Mehrotra was asked about cultural appropriation and about non-Indian teachers sharing yogic practices, and his answer is part of the published episode. Taking the question on the record, rather than avoiding it, matters for a school whose students come from many cultures.

For students deciding whether this model suits them, the practical test is simple: sample the free material first, read the curriculum closely, and check the school’s reputation independently before committing to a residential course.

What to Watch

Judging the Academy’s direction will rest on evidence rather than vision statements: what graduates teach, how the community grows, and what each Summit adds to the conversation. For now, the published material offers a clear position — integration, lineage and community — on questions every serious yoga school will have to answer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Sattva Summit?

The Sattva Summit is an annual gathering hosted at Sattva in the Himalayas near Rishikesh. Anand Mehrotra’s Academy biography describes it as exploring the nature of consciousness.

What is Sattva Connect?

Sattva Connect is the online platform founded by Anand Mehrotra, offering recorded and live yoga and philosophy teachings and courses.

What does Sattva Yoga Academy teach?

Sattva Yoga Academy teaches the integrated Sattva Yoga system within the Himalayan Yog-Vedantic tradition, combining pranayama, kriyas, Kundalini practice, vinyasa flows and meditation with philosophical study, through teacher training and retreats in Rishikesh.

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