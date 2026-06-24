Which Samsung double-door refrigerator is right for an Indian household in 2026

PNN

Advertisement

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: Most buyers comparing Samsung double-door refrigerators focus on capacity and price. In 2026, those two factors alone rarely tell the full story. A 322 L model with Twin Cooling Plus maintains separate humidity levels in the fridge and freezer, preventing odour mixing, while the same 322 L without it does not. A 5-star Digital Inverter model at Rs. 22,400 costs significantly less to run over a year than a 3-star fixed-speed model at a similar price. Samsung's 2026 lineup covers five double-door models from Rs. 22,400 to Rs. 60,990 across capacity bands from 253 L to 350 L, with compressor type, BEE star rating, and convertible modes varying meaningfully across the range.

Advertisement

Once shoppers have compared these features, the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale offers an opportunity to purchase their preferred Samsung double-door refrigerator at a highly competitive price through limited-time offers and discounts at partner stores. Models can be browsed on Bajaj Mall, compared by capacity, star rating, and key features, and purchased at any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, the cost can be split into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer.

Advertisement

Top-selling Samsung double-door refrigerators to buy in India in May 2026

Buyers comparing Samsung double-door refrigerators can consider capacity, energy rating, compressor technology, finish, and storage features before choosing a model. Here are some of the best-selling options:

Advertisement

1. Samsung 322 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Real Stainless (RT37C4523SL/HL)

Price: Rs. 60,990

Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 2,438/month

Suitable for medium-sized families needing space for weekly groceries and beverages.

Key features/specifications:

- 322L capacity

- Frost-free cooling prevents ice build-up

- Double-door design with separate fridge and freezer sections

- 3-star energy rating

- Stainless steel finish

2. Samsung 322 L 3 Star Digital Inverter Double Door Refrigerator Luxe Black (RT37C4523BX/HL)

Price: Rs. 60,990

Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 2,656/month

Designed for households with changing storage needs.

Key features/specifications:

- Convertible 5-in-1 modes

- Twin Cooling Plus reduces odour mixing

- Power Cool for faster cooling

- Power Freeze for quicker freezing

- Digital display for temperature control

3. Samsung 253 L 5 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Metal Graphite (RT26FAJYASA/TL)

Price: Rs. 22,400

Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 1,867/month

A practical option for small families seeking energy efficiency.

Key features/specifications:

- Digital inverter compressor

- Frost-free cooling

- 5-star energy rating

- Easy Slide shelf for convenient access

- Door lock for added safety

4. Samsung 301 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Luxe Black (RT34C4523BX/HL)

Price: Rs. 54,990

Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 1,860/month

Offers more storage space along with flexible cooling options.

Key features/specifications:

- Twin Cooling Plus technology

- 5-in-1 convertible modes

- Movable ice maker

- Frost-free cooling

- Digital inverter compressor

5. Samsung 350 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Black Matt (RT38DG5A4DB1HL)

Price: Rs. 59,990

Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 2,613/month

A larger-capacity model with advanced cooling features.

Key features/specifications:

- Convertible 5-in-1 cooling modes

- Twin Cooling Plus technology

- Digital inverter compressor

- Power Cool and Power Freeze functions

Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

Limited-time offers on Samsung refrigerators

With EMIs starting as low as Rs. 916 per month and zero down payment, upgrading to a Samsung refrigerator has never been more affordable this season.

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy a Samsung double-door refrigerator with Bajaj Finance

Splitting the cost of a new Samsung refrigerator into monthly instalments makes the upgrade far more manageable. Follow these steps to get started:

1. Browse on Bajaj Mall: Compare Samsung double-door refrigerator models before visiting a store.

2. Check pre-approved eligibility: The pre-approved loan limit can be verified on the Bajaj Finance website using a registered mobile number and OTP verification.

3. Find a partner store: Shortlisted models can be checked at 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finance partner stores across 4,000+ cities.

4. Check the model in person: In-store staff can assist with evaluating storage capacity, compressor type, and cooling features.

5. Choose an EMI plan: Financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh is available through the Bajaj Finance Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan, with zero down payment on select models and tenures from 3 to 60 months.

6. Complete the purchase: Once approved, the transaction is processed immediately and the Samsung refrigerator can be taken home the same day.

With limited-time offers during the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, now is the right time to bring home a new Samsung double-door refrigerator.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)