White Force Accelerates HR Transformation with AI-Powered Solutions

VMPL

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New Delhi [India], July 29: As Artificial Intelligence reshapes the HR industry, White Force, an NSE-listed company, is driving innovation through AI-powered recruitment, workforce management, and skill development solutions.

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In collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), White Force offers an AI HR Generalist Certification Program for students, freshers, and professionals. Available in both online and offline formats, the program covers recruitment, payroll, labor laws, HR analytics, and modern AI tools, along with ATS resume building, interview preparation, and 100% placement assistance.

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Strengthening its AI ecosystem, White Force has launched WIRA AI, an intelligent recruitment assistant that helps candidates discover relevant job opportunities through personalized recommendations, advanced search filters, instant resume uploads, and quick applications.

The company's AI-driven platform also includes AI Resume Analysis, ATS Optimization, Skill Gap Assessment, AI Calling, and AI Agents, making hiring faster and more efficient.

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Additionally, the White Force Attendance App streamlines workforce management with attendance tracking, automated payroll, leave management, employee records, and workforce analytics.

Through its integrated ecosystem of AI-powered solutions, White Force continues to empower businesses, recruiters, and job seekers while shaping the future of Human Resources.

White Force Jobs connects freshers and experienced professionals with top employers across India. Explore verified job openings, apply seamlessly, and find the role that matches your skills and career goals.

Download the App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.whiteforce.hiringapp

Visit: www.white-force.com

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