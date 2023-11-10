White goods makers told to start warranty from date of installation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 9

The Department of Consumer Affairs has issued a recommendation to manufacturers and sellers of white goods, urging them to reconsider their warranty or guarantee policies and reflect its commencement from the date of installation rather than the date of purchase.

In a letter, Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, conveyed this advice to industry and retail associations, emphasising the need for a fair approach to benefit both consumers and producers. The directive particularly applies to white goods such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines, which often require professional installation.

The current practice of initiating the warranty period from the date of purchase, before the product is installed and usable, reduces the overall coverage enjoyed by consumers. This practice is deemed an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The letter underscores that such terms in contracts, altering consumer rights significantly, are considered unfair under the Act. Highlighting the importance of balancing the interests of both producers and consumers for a sustainable market, the letter comes at a crucial time with the onset of the festive season, anticipating increased consumer activity in the market.