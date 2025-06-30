WHITEWATER CELEBRATES 40 YEARS IN ASIA-PACIFIC AT IAAPA EXPO ASIA 2025 IN SHANGHAI

The World's Leading Water Park Manufacture and Designer Celebrates Regional Milestone with Project Openings, Innovation Showcases, and Full-Service Support for APAC Clients.

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As IAAPA Expo Asia 2025 opens in Shanghai, WhiteWater proudly celebrates its 40th Anniversary in the Asia-Pacific region. With this year's show brings the industry together in our APAC office home city, WhiteWater seizes the moment to unveil bold new attractions, showcase world firsts, and reaffirm WhiteWater's role as both a global leader and a trusted local partner.

CELEBRATING 40 YEARS IN APAC: GLOBAL INSIGHTS WITH LOCAL EXPERTISE 2025 marks WhiteWater's 40th year in Asia-Pacific—a milestone that reflects not just the company's legacy, but its evolution alongside a rapidly maturing industry. WhiteWater remains the first and only international supplier with a full-service office in the region. Its local team—on the ground throughout the entire region—ensures clients get the best of both worlds: agile, culturally attuned support with world-class technical know-how in safety, design, and operations.

"For the past 40 years, WhiteWater has been privileged to work alongside visionary developers and operators from across Asia-Pacific. We celebrate our anniversary in the region thanking the hundreds of parks who've trusted our expertise to deliver amazing experiences for every guest," said Doug Smith, Global Head of Sales at WhiteWater. "Together, with our clients, we've transformed skylines, built iconic rides which earn rave reviews, and most importantly, created fun memories for millions of families." Read more about our iconic 40 years in APAC and see what our partners said here.

NEW LANDMARKS OPNINGS ACROSS APAC From China to New Zealand, WhiteWater's new openings this year highlight the quality, scale and diversity of the aquatic entertainment WhiteWater consistently delivers.

• Water World at Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Resort in Shanghai, China has officially opened its outdoor water park, following the success of its indoor debut. Designed and supplied by WhiteWater, the new landmark water park will further support the world's largest indoor ski facility to enhance Lingang's reputation as a leading cultural and tourism destination in China.

• Dream Space Water Park in Chongqing, China opened in June as the city's largest water park. Featuring entirely WhiteWater attractions, the park features 40 slides, a 36-meter Double Wave Pool, AquaCourse 180, and the world's largest aquatic play structure, FusionFortress 17.

• In New Zealand, H2O Xtream in Upper Hutt unveiled three thrilling AquaTubes, expanding its municipal offerings with high-energy appeal.

Meanwhile, WhiteWater is continuing to support renewals and expansions for some of the most well-known brands across the region: • Water World at Ocean Park Hong Kong is enhancing guest comfort and safety by adding Life Floor to its indoor play areas.

• The 9-times Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice #1 Water Park in Asia Waterbom Bali has three new kids' slides that will open this year, following the launch of a Mini Boomerango earlier in the season.

• Australia's beloved Wet'n'Wild Gold Coast will feature 4 new slides opening later this year supplied by WhiteWater again.

WORLD'S FIRST ATTRACTIONS THAT REDEFINE GUEST EXPERIENCES At IAAPA Expo Asia 2025, WhiteWater is spotlighting global product breakthroughs that will inspire APAC operators to think bigger.

• A patented lateral drift attraction and the world's first Wall Runner water slide, opened at Soaky Mountain Waterpark in the U.S. Showcasing a gravity-defying ride path and intense banking turns, Wall Runner delivers a sensation like no other—giving guests the thrill of drifting sideways across a sweeping wall.

• Brazil's Beach Park is now home to the world's tallest Master Blaster, combining heart-pounding mega drops, uphill blast, and AquaLucent effects for an electrifying ride with unforgettable visuals.

• At Bavarian Inn's Bavarian Blast in Michigan, the largest indoor water park in the state invites guests to race side-by-side on the world's first inner tube Parallel Pursuit. Set within an immersive German theme, the park features 16 WhiteWater slides tailored for high throughput and family fun.

LOOKING AHEAD: A FUTURE BUILT ON PARTNERSHIP AND INNOVATION With more projects on the horizon and evolving guest expectations, WhiteWater's APAC team stands ready to co-create the next icons that stand out and succeed.

"Our future is anchored in partnership," said Onno Meeter, President of Water Parks at WhiteWater. "Whether launching a first-time attraction or elevating a world-famous brand, we're here to provide unmatched local excellence and global insight. That's what 40 years in APAC has taught us; and that's what we'll continue to deliver." WhiteWater's full-service APAC team can be found at booths #1422 and #1322, ready to share insights, explore new opportunities, and celebrate four decades of collaboration and innovation in the region.

About WhiteWater WhiteWater was born in 1980 with one clear purpose, to create places where families unite and make joyful lasting memories.

We achieve this by standing alongside our customers from concept to completion of award-winning attractions, from slides to water rides and everything in between. We aim to inspire our clients by unleashing our creativity to realize their ambitions; we craft solutions which make each park unique. We are dedicated to making products that operators can count on, because we understand the importance of reliability and efficiency on the bottom line.

As market leaders, we put our success down to our attitude, in all our years we've never once forgotten why we're here – to help parks solve problems, create immersive experiences, and delight guests all over the world.

We're here to create places where fun can thrive.

