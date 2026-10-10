“Who Are You Beyond the Wound?” UNESCO Awardee Ilashrei Anand integrates wisdom of Advaita Vedanta in Therapy Sessions for Holistic Healing

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10: The person who keeps proving their worth. The partner who fears being left. The adult who still feels responsible for everyone’s happiness. This World Mental Health Day, Yoga Psychologist Ilashrei Anand invites people to question, “Who are you beyond the wound?”

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Ilashrei Anand, graced with Dikshant in Advaita Vedanta from Omkareshwar, the Diksha Bhumi of Shri Adi Shankaracharya ji, brings deeper insights in her 1:1 Therapy sessions with the ancient wisdom of Advaita Vedanta. Through this understanding, she guides individuals to gently examine how the mind turns painful experiences into beliefs about who they truly are beyond all this suffering, their purpose and she draws on Advaita’s distinction between the changing experiences of the mind and the Self that illuminates them, a deeper Self inquiry.

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“A person may begin with the experience of being rejected and gradually arrive at the belief, ‘I am unlovable.’ Someone repeatedly criticised may spend years in self doubt and people pleasing others” she says. “In therapy, we make room for the hurt and recognise and unlearn our patterns, but with a deeper lens of who we are beyond all this pain and how we can stop giving it power to control us.”

When Pain Becomes a Definition of the Self

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“Therapy can help us understand the story we carry. Advaita Vedanta invites us to inquire into the Self beyond the changing contents of that story,” Harvard Certified, Ilashrei Anand says. “There is room to acknowledge, ‘This experience deeply affected me,’ while exploring whether it must define everything I believe about myself.”

And just how it happens in Advaita Vedanta and Yoga Psychology, Ilashrei Anand also encourages people to approach these experiences with curiosity. What did they learn about themselves, what is their learning, what they figured about love, safety and acceptance? Which responses once helped them cope? What happens when those responses continue in circumstances where they no longer serve them? This is Swadhyay, self analysis, she mentions.

“Before asking someone to change a pattern, we need to understand what’s stopping them to recognise who they truly are ( their full potential, the Ultimate Truth ) and this happens in Yoga Psychology by learning what that pattern has been doing for them” she explains. “If pleasing others once helped someone feel accepted, setting a boundary may initially feel frightening. That deserves patience and support.”

Yoga Psychology and the Practice of Self-Understanding

In Ilashrei Anand’s Therapy or better said, Root Cause Healing Sessions, she works with Yoga Psychology, with the knowledge of Integral Chakra Psychology,Swadhyay ( Or self-reflection ) , and SakshiBhava, an attitude of witnessing one’s thoughts and emotions without immediate judgement, pre-frontal cortex brain train techniques, and other tools, that ensure her sessions are not at all talk-therapy but go beyond that. “This helps to heal the root cause and not just symptoms”, she explains. “And you’d be surprised to know that all these symptoms also resonate with physical health issues. So Body imitates the Mind, Body always remembers what we’ve been through and knowing the emotional root cause can heal physical health as well.. That's precisely what Chakra and Yoga Psychology is about.”

Seeking Support Before Breaking Point

This World Mental Health Day, Certified Yoga Psychologist Ilashrei Anand encourages people to seek help when emotional patterns begin affecting their lives, even if they continue to appear capable to others.

“Spiritual understanding helps to deepen our capacity to respond to suffering better. You may be meeting deadlines, caring for your family and showing up for everyone, while privately struggling,” Ilashrei Anand says, “But you deserve a space where your experience can be heard + healed without having to stay strong.”

About Ilashrei Anand

( Legally known as Ilashree Goswami )

Ilashrei Anand is a Certified Yoga Psychologist, UNESCO Awardee and a Shankardoot graced with Dikshant in Advaita Vedanta.

She’s Harvard-certified in Positive Psychology and the winner of Businessworld Wellbeing 40under40. With over a decade of experience, she guides individuals and couples through relationship issues, anxiety, trauma-related patterns, procrastination, self-worth concerns and holistic wellbeing with a root-cause healing approach.

She is also honoured with the Yodha Kranti Award for providing monthly therapy sessions to underprivileged people on compassionate grounds. She also is blessed to have studied Advaita Vedant and Tattva Bodh directly from highly regraded Swamini Pravrajika Divyanandaprana.

For Therapy sessions, Root Cause Healing with Ilashrei Anand:

Website: https://ilashreianand.com/

WhatsApp: +91 7738 183 055

Email: team@ilashreianand.com

Instagram: @mystic_healer_

LinkedIn: Ilashrei Anand

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