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Home / Business / Wholesale inflation cools marginally to 9.78% in July from 9.87% in June, food prices put pressure

Wholesale inflation cools marginally to 9.78% in July from 9.87% in June, food prices put pressure

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ANI
Updated At : 12:33 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Wholesale price inflation in the country marginally eased to 9.78 per cent in July 2026, from 9.87 per cent in June, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

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The All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation for July was recorded on a year-on-year basis. The overall WPI index for all commodities stood at 110.0 in July, compared with 110.2 in June, the ministry said.

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The moderation in headline WPI inflation came mainly from a decline in inflation in the Fuel and Power group. Inflation in the group fell to 20.05 per cent in July, from 27.41 per cent in June.

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However, at the same time, inflation in Primary Articles increased to 8.52 per cent in July, compared with 7 per cent in June. Inflation in Manufactured Products also increased to 8.29 per cent from 7.48 per cent during the same period.

The ministry said "Food Articles, 'Manufacture of Basic Metals', 'Non-Food Articles', 'Manufacture of Food Products', and 'Manufacture of Chemicals and Chemical Products' have been major drivers of WPI inflation in July 2026"

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Food prices continued to remain a source of pressure. The WPI Food Index, which has a weight of 24.99 per cent, recorded inflation of 6.65 per cent in July, higher than 6.14 per cent in June. The index includes food articles under Primary Articles and manufactured food products under Manufactured Products.

Within Primary Articles, inflation in Food Articles stood at 5.44 per cent in July, compared with 5.49 per cent in June. However, inflation in Non-Food Articles rose sharply to 17.66 per cent from 11.07 per cent, while inflation in minerals increased to 13.28 per cent from 9.45 per cent.

Manufactured products also recorded higher inflation in July. Inflation in the segment rose to 8.29 per cent from 7.48 per cent in June.

Within the segment, manufacture of food products recorded inflation of 8.89 per cent, while textiles saw inflation rise to 12.80 per cent. Chemicals and chemical products recorded inflation of 13.12 per cent, while basic metals recorded 12.56 per cent inflation in July.

The ministry also revised the WPI figures for May 2026. The final index for May was revised to 110.1 from the provisional estimate of 109.9, while WPI inflation for the month was revised upward to 9.88 per cent from 9.68 per cent.

For the April-July period of the current financial year 2026-27, cumulative WPI inflation stood at 9.47 per cent, compared with -0.2 per cent during the corresponding period of FY 2025-26. Fuel and Power recorded cumulative inflation of 25.8 per cent, while Manufactured Products recorded 7.48 per cent inflation during the period. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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