Wholesale inflation falls to 8-yr low of -4.12% in June

PTI

New Delhi, July 14

The deflation in the wholesale price continued for the third month in a row in June, with WPI contracting to a nearly eight-year low at (-) 4.12% on account of falling prices of food products, fuel and basic metals, according to official data released on Friday.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation stood at (-) 3.48% in May and at 16.23% in June 2022. The lowest WPI was recorded at (-) 4.76% in October 2015.

The decline in WPI is in contrast with June retail inflation which inched up to 4.8% in June from 4.3% in May.

“The decline in the rate of inflation in June 2023 is primarily due to fall in prices of mineral oils, food products, basic metals, crude petroleum and natural gas and textiles,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

#Inflation