 Wholesale inflation falls to 8-yr low of -4.12% in June : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Wholesale inflation falls to 8-yr low of -4.12% in June

Wholesale inflation falls to 8-yr low of -4.12% in June

Wholesale inflation falls to 8-yr low of -4.12% in June


PTI

New Delhi, July 14

The deflation in the wholesale price continued for the third month in a row in June, with WPI contracting to a nearly eight-year low at (-) 4.12% on account of falling prices of food products, fuel and basic metals, according to official data released on Friday.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation stood at (-) 3.48% in May and at 16.23% in June 2022. The lowest WPI was recorded at (-) 4.76% in October 2015.

The decline in WPI is in contrast with June retail inflation which inched up to 4.8% in June from 4.3% in May.

“The decline in the rate of inflation in June 2023 is primarily due to fall in prices of mineral oils, food products, basic metals, crude petroleum and natural gas and textiles,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

#Inflation

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia

2
Amritsar

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

3
Delhi EXPLAINER

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river 'neither forgets, nor forgives'

4
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

5
Punjab

Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

6
Nation

ISRO launches India's third moon expedition with an eye on future inter-planetary missions

7
Patiala

Man held for desecrating Guru Granth Sahib in Patiala’s Rajpura

8
Nation

Eighth cheetah, Suraj, dies at Kuno National Park

9
Punjab

No option but to let Sutlej water flow into Pakistan if Haryana, Rajasthan don’t help absorb excess water, Punjab tells BBMB

10
Haryana

Haryana’s stilt-plus-four construction: HSVP appoints engineer to assess damage

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...

2 breaches reported in Sardulgarh area of Mansa district

Punjab rain fury: 2 breaches reported in Sardulgarh area of Mansa district

Work to plug in the breach has been initiated by the distric...

Vegetable prices soar in flood-affected districts

Vegetable prices soar in flood-ravaged districts of Punjab

Tomatoes are selling at Rs 200-Rs 300 a kg and cauliflower a...

CM Sukhu seeks Rs 2,000 crore interim relief from Centre as Himachal deals with aftermath of heavy rains

CM Sukhu seeks Rs 2,000 crore interim relief from Centre as Himachal deals with aftermath of devastating rains

Swollen Yamuna recedes slowly, concerns remain amid rain forecast

Delhi floods: Swollen Yamuna recedes slowly, concerns remain amid rain forecast

The situation could worsen if weather predictions of more ra...


Cities

View All

Robber shot dead in police encounter

Robber shot dead in police encounter

4 members of family held for minor girl’s kidnapping, murder

Water flow in Beas, Ravi rivers remains below danger mark

‘First Park’ not exactly on top in terms of amenities

No fear of law, snatchers have a field day in last 24 hours

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Sukhna water level rises, floodgate opened again

Bapu Dham bridge restored, commuters from Panchkula, Mani Majra breathe easy

Soon, avail PGI superspeciality services over phone

Chandigarh schoolgirls to get training in self-defence; initiative rolled out

Yamuna level receding slowly, situation to normalise soon if there is no more heavy rain: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi floods: Situation to normalise soon if there is no more heavy rain, says Kejriwal

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Excise Policy Scam : SC seeks response from CBI, ED on Sisodia’s bail pleas

IGI first airport to have 4 runways

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

3rd time unlucky: Crops inundated, shops damaged in Jalandhar district

Villagers protest at bundh, want govt to understand their misery

Residents raise hue & cry over passage given to stone crushers' owners by panchayat of Rampur village

Buddha Nullah water level recedes by 1.25 ft

Buddha Nullah water level recedes by 1.25 ft

Polluted water from Ganda Nullah causes untold damage, residents want survey, relief

Opposition leaders slam government, depts

Tragedy a lesson on how violations cause irreversible catastrophe: Probe

Tomato prices will not come down for another 10-15 days, say arhtiyas

Floodwater recedes, city residents count losses

Floodwater recedes, city residents count losses

Dengue: Health teams spray larvicide in stagnant waters

MC launches helpline to lift carcasses

Medical waste dumped in open, one booked

Man arrested for sacrilege