DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Business / Wholesale inflation likely rose to 0.8% in Jun on food, fuel price surge: Union Bank of India Report

Wholesale inflation likely rose to 0.8% in Jun on food, fuel price surge: Union Bank of India Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:15 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Wholesale inflation in India likely surged to 0.80 per cent year-on-year in June 2025 from 0.39 per cent in May, mainly due to a month-on-month rise in food, fuel and core inflation, according to a report by Union Bank of India.

Advertisement

The report highlighted that core WPI, which excludes food and fuel, rose sharply from 0.86 per cent in May to 1.63 per cent in June.

It stated "June'25 WPI likely spiked due to commodity prices led rise in core inflation, Wholesale Price Index (WPI), as per our projections, reversed from the recent low of 0.39 per cent in May'25 and accelerated to 0.80 per cent (y/y) in June'25".

Advertisement

While food inflation moderated on a yearly basis, month-on-month prices saw an uptick. The food WPI eased to 0.60 per cent in June from 1.72 per cent in May.

On the other hand, fuel inflation remained in the deflationary zone, but the pace of contraction slowed. Fuel WPI was likely at (-)1.82 per cent in June compared to (-)3.87 per cent in May.

Advertisement

The report noted that the rise in June's WPI was largely driven by commodity prices, which led to an increase in core inflation. However, the report also flagged several risks that could push inflation higher in the coming months.

The bank said that global commodity prices are expected to stay volatile due to uncertainties around tariff wars and ongoing geo-political tensions. While ample global supply and weak demand may limit the upside, any further escalation in conflicts or trade-related tensions could impact price stability.

The report also pointed out that agricultural commodity prices could remain uncertain depending on the progress of the monsoon. Weather-related disruptions and any geopolitical developments affecting the supply chain in agriculture may pose short-term upside risks to wholesale inflation.

Overall, the report outlined that while wholesale inflation likely remained moderate in June, the outlook remains uncertain due to potential risks from global and weather related factors. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts