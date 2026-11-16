Wholesale inflation rises to 12.29% in October on higher fuel, power prices

India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rose to 12.29 per cent in October 2026 from 11.39 per cent in September, driven by higher costs of fuel and power, primary articles and manufactured goods, according to government data released on Monday.

The WPI for all commodities stood at 113.3 in October, compared with 112.5 in September, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Inflation in the fuel and power sector surged to 32.84 per cent in October, up from 25.85 per cent in the previous month.

Inflation in primary articles rose to 9.24 per cent from 8.67 per cent in September.

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Inflation in manufactured goods, however, declined to 9.54 per cent from 9.76 per cent in the previous month. The respective indices for primary articles, fuel and power, and manufactured goods stood at 120.6, 115.7 and 110.2 in October.

The government identified mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, electricity, food items, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, non-food items, textiles, and rubber and plastic products as key contributors to wholesale inflation during the month.

Inflation in the WPI Food Index edged down to 8.58 per cent in October from 8.66 per cent in September.

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The Food Index, which covers primary food articles and processed food products, accounts for approximately 25 per cent of the WPI.

On a cumulative basis, WPI inflation for all commodities stood at 10.14 per cent during April-October 2026-27. Inflation in primary articles was 7.15 per cent, while fuel and power inflation stood at 26.37 per cent and manufactured goods inflation at 8.37 per cent during the period.

The final WPI inflation rate for August 2026 remained unchanged at 9.92 per cent, with the final index also retaining its earlier level of 110.8. The preliminary October WPI was compiled with a weighted response rate of 81.1 per cent.

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The government also released the preliminary Output Producer Price Index (PPI), under which the all-commodities index rose to 113.3 in October from 112.5 in September.

In October, the Output PPI stood at 119.1 for agriculture, forestry and fishing; 130.7 for mining and quarrying; 111.7 for manufactured goods; and 96.5 for electricity.

The final Output PPI for August was revised to 110.7 from the preliminary estimate of 110.8.

The preliminary trial Input Producer Price Index for the manufacturing industry stood at 108.2 in October. The final index for August was revised upwards to 105.1 from the preliminary figure of 104.2.

The WPI, Output PPI and trial Input PPI figures for November 2026 are scheduled to be released on December 14.