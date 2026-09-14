Wholesale Price Inflation inches up to 9.92% YoY in August 2026 from 9.78% as fuel and food prices rise

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for all commodities in August 2026 stands at 110.8, with annual wholesale inflation rising to 9.92 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, according to official data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The figure marks a marginal uptick from July 2026, when headline wholesale inflation stood at 9.78 per cent. At the same time, the index for all commodities inched up from 110.0 recorded in the previous month.

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The upward trajectory reflects price pressures across major industrial and energy segments. Fuel and power led the surge, with YoY inflation accelerating to 22.93 per cent in August from 20.05 per cent in July.

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In contrast, primary articles saw a moderation, with inflation slowing to 7.76 per cent compared to 8.52 per cent in the preceding month. Inflation in manufactured products rose slightly to 8.37 per cent from 8.29 per cent over the same period.

In terms of index levels, primary articles reached 118.1 in August, up from 117.2 in July. The fuel and power index advanced to 108.3 from 105.4, while manufactured products edged higher to 108.8 from 108.4.

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The official data pointed to specific commodity segments that drove wholesale price movements during the month.

"Across groups, 'Mineral Oils (containing Petroleum Products)', 'Food Articles', 'Manufacture of Food Products', 'Manufacture of Basic Metals', 'Non-Food Articles', and 'Manufacture of Chemicals and Chemical Products' have been major drivers of WPI inflation in August 2026," the Ministry stated.

Food-related pressures also witnessed a slight uptick during the period. The WPI Food Index, which carries a total weight of 24.99 per cent and comprises food articles from primary commodities and manufactured food items, posted an annual inflation rate of 7.05 per cent in August 2026, up from 6.65 per cent logged in July.

Alongside the wholesale figures, the ministry outlined key highlights from the Producer Price Index series based on the 2022-23 base year. The all-India Output PPI for all commodities stood at 110.8 in August 2026, compared with 109.9 in July 2026.

Sectoral output figures showed varying trends across the economy. Output PPI for agriculture, forestry, and fishing stood at 116.5, up from 115.6 in July. Mining and quarrying increased to 122.0 from 119.4, while manufactured products stood at 109.7 against 108.8 in the previous month. Electricity registered a decline, with the output index dropping to 90.9 in August from 92.4 in July.

On the input side, provisional estimates of the trial Input Producer Price Index for the manufacturing sector placed the August 2026 reading at 104.2. In addition, the ministry revised the trial input index for the manufacturing sector for June 2026 to a final index of 105.9, down from its earlier provisional estimate of 107.1. (ANI)

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