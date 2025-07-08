Wholesome Taste, Instant Delivery: Sabala Millets Launches on Zepto in Hyderabad and Bengaluru

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8: Sabala Millets, the modern millet-based food brand from the Ramoji Group, is proud to announce its launch on Zepto, India's fastest-growing quick commerce platform. Starting July 4th, customers in Hyderabad and Bengaluru can experience the convenience of receiving Sabala's wholesome millet products delivered to their doorstep in just 10 minutes.

Sabala, known as "Bharat Ka Superfood," is redefining convenience by bringing together the richness of traditional Indian millets with today's fast-paced lifestyles. Designed for urban families who value both health and speed, Sabala's ready-to-cook range ensures that nutritious meals never have to be a compromise.

The launch on Zepto features 8 carefully curated SKUs:

* Multi Millet Pongal (60g)

* Multi Millet Masala Khichdi (60g)

* Multi Millet Bisibele Bhath (60g)

* Multi Millet Upma (60g)

* Horsegram Protein Dosa Mix (220g)

* Butter Cookies (90g)

* Pani Puri Puffs (70g)

With this expansion, Sabala further reinforces its mission to make millet-based eating accessible, delicious, and mainstream. Consumers can now choose health without worrying about taste, as Sabala's nutrient-rich meals and snacks are just a few taps and a few minutes away.

Sahari Cherukuri, Director, Sabala Millets, commented, "With our launch on Zepto, we are bringing Sabala even more closer to the consumers. It's about blending taste, health and speed into everyday life. This is a step forward in our journey to make millets a part of every Indian kitchen, starting with two of the country's most vibrant cities - Hyderabad and Bengaluru."

The Zepto launch is an important milestone in Sabala Millet's ongoing commitment to building a healthier Bharat.

