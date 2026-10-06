PNN

New Delhi [India], October 6: A company can have a strong website, rank for important keywords, and still watch competitors dominate recommendations across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and other AI platforms.

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For B2B marketing teams, the obvious question is: why them and not us?

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According to Qoulomb, one of the best AI SEO agencies for B2B brands, the answer is rarely as simple as publishing more content. AI recommendations depend on a brand’s broader digital footprint. Who talks about the brand, how consistently it’s tied to a category, how authoritative those sources are, and whether AI systems have enough evidence to confidently recommend it.

That changes what brands need to optimize. Ranking a website is no longer the only objective. Brands also need to build enough authority and relevance across the web to become part of the answers AI platforms generate.

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Your Website Is Only One Part of Your AI Search Presence

When Qoulomb investigates why one company repeatedly appears in AI recommendations while another does not, its AI SEO experts look beyond both brands’ websites.

Qoulomb looks at the signals influencing how AI platforms understand and recommend a brand, including:

- Authoritative third-party mentions and backlinks

- Listicles, comparisons, reviews, and directory presence

- Product positioning and category associations

- Topical authority and content coverage

- Sources frequently cited by AI platforms for commercial prompts

A competitor may not have a better website. It may simply have a stronger footprint across the sources AI systems use to understand the market.

“Brands often assume they need to publish another twenty articles to improve AI visibility,” said Sourabh, Co-founder of Qoulomb. “Sometimes the bigger problem is that the rest of the web isn’t giving AI systems enough evidence about who the company is, what it is known for, and when it should be recommended.”

This is why Qoulomb treats AI SEO as competitor intelligence, technical SEO, content, digital authority, entity optimization, third-party mentions, and AI visibility measurement working together, not content output alone.

How Qoulomb Helps B2B Brands Win in AI Search

Qoulomb’s integrated AI SEO approach includes:

- SEO + AEO + GEO under one strategy, rather than separate workstreams

- Visibility tracking across 12+ AI search surfaces, including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, Claude, and Microsoft Copilot

- Competitor and source analysis to understand why other brands are being recommended

- Commercial prompt tracking focused on the questions buyers ask when comparing companies, products, and alternatives

- AI visibility tied to business outcomes, including referral traffic, leads, pipeline, and revenue

For B2B companies, that means Qoulomb can identify where a brand is already visible, which competitors are being recommended instead, which sources are influencing those recommendations, and what needs to change to improve its share of voice.

Its strategies also prioritize commercially relevant prompts. Being cited for a generic informational question is very different from being recommended when a buyer asks for the best company, platform, agency, alternative, or solution for a specific requirement.

That focus on B2B buying journeys is what has established Qoulomb as one of the best AI SEO agency for companies looking to compete beyond traditional search.

Being Recommended for the Right Commercial Queries Matters More Than Citation Counts

For B2B brands, the goal is not to appear in every possible AI response. It is to become visible when the right buyer asks the right commercial question.

“AI share of voice becomes much more meaningful when you narrow it to the conversations that could actually influence a buying decision,” said Vivek, Co-founder of Qoulomb. “We would rather help a company become consistently recommended across commercially important prompts than celebrate hundreds of citations that have little connection to its pipeline.”

That commercial focus also changes how Qoulomb measures AI SEO. Across separate client campaigns, the agency has recorded:

- 2,217% growth in AI-referred traffic over nine months

- 117% growth in organic traffic

- 245% growth in organic leads

- $17.3M in client revenue added last quarter across 20+ engagements

Rather than stopping at citation counts or AI visibility scores, Qoulomb connects search performance with referral traffic, leads, pipeline, and revenue.

From B2B AI Search to B2C: Introducing Seven Mentions

While Qoulomb specializes in AI search for B2B companies and their longer, more complex buying journeys, the team also works extensively across the B2C space through Seven Mentions, its dedicated consumer-focused search brand.

Seven Mentions works with B2C brands across industries, helping them strengthen their visibility across traditional and AI-powered search. Its work spans SEO, AEO, and GEO, with a focus on how consumer brands are discovered, cited, and recommended across platforms such as Google, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.

Together, Qoulomb and Seven Mentions allow the team to serve both B2B and B2C companies while maintaining strategies tailored to the very different ways business buyers and consumers search, evaluate, and make decisions.

About Qoulomb

Qoulomb is a leading AI SEO agency helping B2B brands build visibility across Google and 12+ AI search surfaces.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, the agency works with venture-funded companies, mid-market businesses, large enterprises, Fortune 500/5000 companies, and publicly listed organizations. Its experience spans industries including SaaS, AI and technology, fintech, healthtech, legaltech, and B2B manufacturing.

Qoulomb brings SEO, GEO, content, technical optimization, and digital authority together under one search strategy. Its approach goes beyond rankings and AI citations to connect search visibility with traffic, qualified leads, pipeline, and revenue.

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