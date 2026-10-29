Why Back and Neck Pain Is Becoming a Growing Concern Among Young Adults

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 29: Back and neck pain are increasingly becoming concerns for young adults, particularly those who spend long hours working on computers, attending virtual meetings or using smartphones. What was once commonly associated with ageing or physically demanding work is now a concern for people in their twenties and thirties as well.

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Modern lifestyles have changed the way people work, travel and spend their leisure time. For many young professionals, a typical day involves sitting at a desk for several hours, commuting through traffic and spending the evening looking at a mobile screen. While these activities may seem harmless individually, prolonged inactivity and repetitive postures can contribute to muscular discomfort and stiffness over time.

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How Everyday Habits Affect Spinal Health

One of the major concerns is the amount of time people spend sitting without taking regular movement breaks. Remaining in the same position for extended periods can place sustained demands on the muscles of the neck, shoulders and lower back.

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Workstation arrangements can also influence comfort. Screens positioned too low, chairs that provide inadequate support and laptops used on beds or sofas may encourage awkward working positions. However, posture alone does not explain every case of back or neck pain. Physical activity levels, sleep quality, previous injuries and individual health conditions can also play a role.

Another factor is the gradual reduction in everyday physical movement. Many people now rely on vehicles for short journeys and spend much of their free time using digital devices. When regular movement and strengthening activities are missing from a routine, the body may become less accustomed to the physical demands of daily life.

The Connection Between Stress and Physical Discomfort

Physical discomfort is not always linked to posture or movement alone. Work pressure, poor sleep and prolonged stress can also influence how the body experiences pain.

During stressful periods, some people notice increased tension around the shoulders and neck. Inadequate sleep may further affect recovery and make existing discomfort more difficult to manage. These factors can interact with prolonged sitting and limited physical activity, creating a cycle that becomes harder to break if the underlying habits remain unchanged.

Understanding these connections is important because managing recurring discomfort may require more than simply changing a chair or buying an ergonomic accessory.

Small Changes That Can Make a Difference

Improving daily movement habits is a practical starting point for many people experiencing mild, activity-related discomfort. Taking short walking breaks, changing positions regularly and incorporating suitable physical activity into the week can help reduce prolonged inactivity.

A comfortable workstation can also make daily tasks easier. Keeping the screen at a suitable height, supporting the lower back and positioning the keyboard and mouse within easy reach may help limit unnecessary strain.

Exercise is another important part of maintaining physical function. Activities that build strength, improve mobility and support general fitness can be useful when selected according to an individual's needs and abilities. People experiencing persistent or recurring pain should seek advice from a qualified healthcare professional before beginning an exercise programme that could aggravate their symptoms.

Equally important is recognising when discomfort should not be ignored. Pain that persists, repeatedly returns or interferes with normal activities deserves appropriate assessment. Back or neck pain accompanied by new weakness, significant numbness, difficulty walking or bladder or bowel changes requires urgent medical attention.

Why Early Attention Matters

Many people delay seeking help because they assume their discomfort is simply the result of working long hours or spending too much time on their phones. Although many episodes of back and neck pain improve with appropriate self-care, persistent symptoms can have different underlying causes and should not automatically be attributed to lifestyle.

A professional assessment can help identify possible contributing factors and determine whether further investigation, physiotherapy or another form of care is appropriate. Treatment varies according to the individual's symptoms, medical history and clinical findings.

Healthcare professionals working in musculoskeletal care, including Dr. Harish Grover, founder of Painflame Clinic, have an interest in helping people better understand the relationship between daily habits, physical activity and musculoskeletal discomfort.

Ultimately, protecting spinal health does not necessarily require dramatic lifestyle changes. Regular movement, appropriate exercise, adequate rest and timely medical advice can all contribute to a more balanced approach to everyday wellbeing.

For young adults, the key message is simple: persistent back or neck pain should not be dismissed as an unavoidable consequence of modern working life. Paying attention to early symptoms and making sustainable changes can be an important step towards maintaining long-term physical health.

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