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Home / Business / Why Bellandur? Why Now? Inside Colive’s Strategic Bet on Bengaluru’s Silicon Belt

Why Bellandur? Why Now? Inside Colive’s Strategic Bet on Bengaluru’s Silicon Belt

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ANI
Updated At : 10:27 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 3: Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) is equal parts economic powerhouse and urban legend. As hundreds of thousands of tech professionals navigate their way to corporate campuses every morning, a quieter transformation is unfolding off the main thoroughfare. The demand for living close to work has sparked a high-stakes evolution in urban housing, and at the epicenter of this shift is Bellandur where market leader Colive is doubling down with the strategic rollout of Colive Jasper and Colive Tampa.

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The 30,000-Bed Deficit: Why Supply Can’t Catch Up

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Behind Bengaluru’s bustling tech scene lies a stark real estate mismatch. According to industry data from Noesis, demand for organized co-living spaces in the city stands at approximately 50,000 beds. Yet, the current organized supply reaches just 18,000 to 22,000 beds.

This leaves a gaping deficit of nearly 30,000 beds. For young professionals moving to India’s tech capital, traditional rental options plagued by hefty upfront deposits, rigid leases, and inconsistent maintenance are rapidly losing appeal. Today's renters are seeking plug-and-play spaces that combine flexibility, predictable costs, and built-in community.

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Bellandur: Ground Zero for Urban Convenience

Why focus so heavily on this specific micro-market? Bellandur is not just another neighborhood; it is the beating heart of the ORR technology corridor. Flanked by major commercial landmarks like Embassy TechVillage and Prestige Tech Park, the area houses one of the highest concentrations of tech talent in the country.

By positioning Colive Jasper and Colive Tampa right in this high-density belt, Colive addresses the single biggest quality-of-life issue for ORR professionals: commute fatigue. Trading hours spent in traffic for extra personal time, residents gain an elevated, fully managed lifestyle within minutes of their office gates.

Scaling Up: From Micro-Market to National Footprint

This targeted expansion in Bellandur serves as a key pillar in Colive’s broader growth roadmap. Backed by institutional heavyweights Bain Capital and Sattva Group, Colive currently manages a portfolio of 150+ properties and 20,000+ beds.

The company aims to double its scale to 40,000+ managed beds over the next three years. Beyond young professionals, Colive is also tapping into academic hubs through its specialized student housing vertical, Grad, addressing the nationwide shortage of purpose-built student accommodation.

As Bengaluru's corporate parks return to full momentum, Colive’s focused strategy in Bellandur shows that solving urban housing isn't just about adding room count, it'scount it's about placing modern, lifestyle-driven living spaces exactly where the workforce needs them most.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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