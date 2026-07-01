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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1: For decades, Chikkamagaluru was a weekend destination -- a place you visited, not a place you owned. That is changing. Driven by shifting lifestyle priorities among India's urban professional class, a growing appetite for nature-led living, and a post-pandemic reassessment of how people want to spend their time and their wealth, Chikkamagaluru is rapidly emerging as Karnataka's most compelling second-home destination.

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The district -- long known as Karnataka's coffee land -- offers a rare combination of natural beauty, accessibility, and year-round liveability. Mist-covered hills, expansive coffee estates, and the imposing silhouette of Mullayanagiri, the highest peak in Karnataka, form a backdrop that is genuinely difficult to find within weekend driving distance of a major Indian city. Bengaluru is approximately five to six hours away. Mysuru and Mangaluru are closer still.

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But proximity alone does not explain the shift. What is driving serious second-home interest in Chikkamagaluru is a broader change in how India's upper-affluent buyers are thinking about lifestyle and wealth. The question is no longer simply 'where should I go on holiday?' It has become 'where should I belong?'

From Travel to Ownership -- A Structural Shift

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India's second-home market is estimated to have grown significantly since 2021, with hill stations and nature-led destinations accounting for a disproportionate share of that growth. Industry observers note that buyers are no longer evaluating second homes purely on investment return metrics -- proximity to nature, community quality, architectural identity, and ease of ownership management have all become primary decision criteria.

The shift from standalone farmhouses and isolated plots to curated vacation home communities reflects this change. Buyers increasingly want the experience of a refined second home without the complexity of managing an isolated property. Professional community management, architectural consistency, curated amenities, and a sense of belonging to a like-minded group of homeowners have become as important as the location itself.

Vacation Village -- A Community Built for This Moment

Into this landscape, Agrocorp has introduced Vacation Village -- India's premium second home development and management brand -- with its flagship development in Chikkamagaluru. The project is designed around a Neo-Classical architectural theme, with consistent design guidelines across the community ensuring that the development feels like a landmark rather than a conventional plotted layout.

The community is built around four principles: exceptional destination selection, curated architecture and amenities, engaging lifestyle experiences for residents -- from nature walks and estate experiences to community gatherings -- and an intentional focus on a select group of homeowners who value privacy, nature, and meaningful escapes from urban life.

Plots are priced starting from ₹59 lakh onwards, with construction undertaken separately through the developer's construction-as-a-service model. This allows homeowners to secure their place within the community and build at a pace aligned with their investment and lifestyle timelines.

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