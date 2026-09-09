Why Choose Asian Law College for a Successful Law Career?

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 9: Located in Sector 125, Noida, the Asian Law College is approved by The Bar Council of India, and it offers different courses like B.A. LL.B., B.Com. LL.B., and LL.B. programmes that are affiliated with Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. In addition, the institution has also been recognised as College of the Year by Higher Education Review and featured among the top law colleges by Forbes India, which highlight its consistent academic standing.

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In the 21st century, selecting the right law college is one of the biggest decisions a young law aspirant makes, and it shapes everything that follows in their career, from courtroom confidence to that first job offer. Understanding this, one of the top law colleges in Delhi, Asian Law College, has spent 35 years building exactly the kind of legal education ecosystem that turns aspirants into advocates.

A Vision Grounded in Promoting Growth with Education

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Being a revered name among the list of law colleges in Delhi NCR, the curriculum of Asian Law College does not stop at core law subjects. The institute also offers six additional diplomas and certifications, including:

- Cyber Laws in association with Asian School of Cyber Laws

- Intellectual Property Rights

- Media and Entertainment Laws

- Fashion Law

- Personality Development and Legal Communication

- International Law and Legal Framework at the UCT campus in collaboration with the University of Cape Town, South Africa

With a cohesive amalgamation of core law and specialised diplomas, students can graduate with the skills that go well beyond a standard degree, and that makes the Asian Law College one of the best colleges for law.

​Where Classroom Learning Meets the Courtroom

The college has a Classroom to Courtroom framework that maps out a structured professional pathway for guiding B.A. LL.B., B.Com. LL.B., and LL.B. students from academic learning towards advocacy, corporate exposure, and leadership roles in the legal profession.

The best part about this pathway is that it is supported by the Student Career Development Cell (SCDC), that is a vital platform for professional growth. This cell is also steered forward by the same “Growth and Education” vision, and the SCDC works relentlessly to build integrity, critical thinking, and decision-making skills among students, while sharpening their problem-solving skills.

The Cell runs two structured internship tracks:

* The Assessment Internship Programme for final-year students, and

* The Summer Internship Programme for intermediate years

Thus, academic learning is paired with real practical exposure at every stage of the degree, so graduates can also learn in their foundational years about government legal jobs.

Besides, students also test what they learn in the classroom through judicial, government, corporate, and top-tier law firm internships, which gives them a direct experience of how the legal profession actually functions, whether it is inside a courtroom, a government office, or a corporate legal team.

​Strong Industry Connections that Open Doors

In India, a law degree is only as good as the doors it opens, and Asian Law College's Industry Interface initiatives are built around exactly that outcome. The college maintains active ties with top law firms, corporates, NGOs, and courts, which offer students hands-on internships to integrate them into real legal work from day one.

The list of Prominent Recruiters at ALC reflects the breadth of this network, and it includes public institutions and professional service firms, such as:

* The Reserve Bank of India

* GAIL

* BHEL

* Armed Forces Tribunal

* Indian Oil

* The National Commission for Women

* PwC

* Coca Cola

* Accenture

* EY

On the legal side, students have also found opportunities with respected law firms, including:

* Khaitan & Co

* AZB & Partners

* Luthra and Luthra

* Anand and Anand, Phoenix Legal

* Khurana & Khurana

* Hammurabi & Solomon Partners

* Manupatra

* Live Law.

In addition, for students who are preparing to clear the bar, the college also runs an in-house AIBE Coaching Academy to support every student's transition from graduate to a practising advocate. Asian Law College is a CLAT Associate College, making it easier for aspirants to clear entrance stages and secure government jobs for law graduates.

For those who are wondering what can I do after completing a law degree? the answer is:

* You can join a legal practice

* Prepare for judicial service examinations

* Work in corporate legal teams

* Become a legal consultant

* Pursue higher studies in law

* Build a career in legal research

* Enter legal academia

* Or explore alternative dispute resolution

A Campus that Reflects the Legacy It Carries

Asian Law College is part of the larger Asian Education Group, whose leadership has long emphasised legacy and purpose. In the Chairman's Message, Dr. Sandeep Marwah describes the college standing for the mutualistic relationships of learners coming from different parts and forming one world, carrying forward the rich educational and intellectual heritage of the group.

Speaking on the college's approach to shaping future legal professionals, Mr. Akshay Marwah, CEO of Asian Education Group, said in his message to prospective students, "The core values of this college are derived from its engagements in high quality research and excellent innovative teaching methods merged with experiential learning in the form of Rolling Internship with top tier law firms and companies, workshops by distinguished international faculty and experts, and student exchange programmes which expose them to the International Legal Environment."

Looking for a Law College to Build Your Career the Right Way?

Choosing a law college is rarely just about the degree on paper; it is about the internships that build real experience, the recruiters who show up on campus, the mentors who share what the profession actually looks like, and the day-to-day culture that shapes how a student thinks and argues. Asian Law College brings all of this together under one roof, backed by nearly three and a half decades of institutional experience and a growing network of industry partners.

Still searching for questions like which are the top law colleges in Delhi that combine strong academics with real industry exposure? Asian Law College is now accepting applications for its B.A. LL.B., B.Com. LL.B., and LL.B. programmes. Contact us today, and find out what makes us the industry best!

Contact Info:

Website: https://alc.edu.in

Address: Asian Law College, Plot A2, Block C, Sector 125, Noida - 201303, Delhi NCR, India

Email: info@alc.edu.in

Tel: 9205579429

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