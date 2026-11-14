Why Colonialism Still Matters: Museum of British Colonialism to Host Online Panel Discussion on 19 November

New Delhi [India], November 14: The Museum of British Colonialism (MBC) will host an online panel discussion titled “Why Should Colonialism Be Discussed Even Today?” on Thursday, 19 November 2026, at 5:00 PM IST (11:30 AM GMT). The session brings together scholars from India and the UK to examine why the history of British colonial rule still matters to India today, from language and law to the economy and the nation’s collective memory.

The discussion comes as MBC runs a nationwide campaign for a National Day of Commemoration for the victims of British colonialism in India. Its first Rashtriya Awaaz Session at Panjab University’s Department of Laws on 30 October drew more than 150 students and faculty, and opened conversations on how colonial structures still shape voting rights, the courts and the languages we value.

The panel features Dr Ursula Weekes, an art historian specialising in Mughal and Indian art, who has taught at the Courtauld Institute of Art, London, and Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi; and Prof. Priyatosh Sharma, Professor in the Department of History, Panjab University, Chandigarh, whose work spans medieval Indian polity, popular cultures and human rights. The session will be moderated by Chandini Jaswal, India Representative of MBC and a student at Panjab University’s Department of Laws.

The panellists will explore:

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• How colonial rule shaped the institutions, languages, and economy India inherited

• Why this history has stayed within classrooms and archives instead of becoming part of public memory

• How India can remember the millions who died from famine, debt and repression under British rule

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“Colonialism did not end on 15 August 1947. It still shapes how we speak, how our laws work and how we see ourselves. This conversation is about taking that history out of the classroom and into everyday life, and about remembering the ordinary Indians who paid its price,” said Chandini Jaswal, India Representative, Museum of British Colonialism.

The session is open to students, researchers, journalists, and anyone interested in history. Participants can join at:

Refer to: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/83354411689?pwd=LT4gtaRW5aqyvMjhypALqQGTSj929H.1

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Join and take notes – https://us05web.zoom.us/j/83354411689?pwd=LT4gtaRW5aqyvMjhypALqQGTSj929H.1&mynotes=on

Meeting chat link: https://us05web.zoom.us/launch/jc/83354411689

Meeting ID: 833 5441 1689

Passcode: 086786

MBC also invites the public to support the call for a National Day of Commemoration by signing the petition at indiascolonialstory.org.

Event details

Detail

Information

Topic

Why Should Colonialism Be Discussed Even Today?

Date

Thursday, 19 November 2026

Time

5:00 PM IST / 11:30 AM GMT

Format

Online panel discussion

Panellists

Dr Ursula Weekes; Prof. Priyatosh Sharma

Moderator

Chandini Jaswal, India Representative, MBC

How to join

[registration/livestream link]

About the Museum of British Colonialism

The Museum of British Colonialism (MBC) is a volunteer-led, transnational initiative that documents the history and lasting impact of British colonial rule through research, exhibitions and public dialogue. In India, MBC is campaigning for a National Day of Commemoration for the victims of British colonialism. Sign the petition at indiascolonialstory.org.

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