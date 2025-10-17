New Jersey, October 17, 2025

Why Business Strategist Hirav Shah’s Formula Is Going Viral.

In an age of noise and overcomplication, Business Strategist Hirav Shah has introduced something refreshingly simple yet transformational — the 6+3+2 Success Formula.

This viral framework is being hailed by entrepreneurs as the most practical way to identify what’s missing in their business — whether it’s mindset, strategy, or execution.

“Every business faces obstacles. The difference lies in knowing which part of your system is weak,” explains Business Strategist Hirav Shah. “The 6+3+2 Formula acts like an X-ray for your business — revealing invisible gaps before they become visible losses.”

What the 6+3+2 Success Formula Means

The 6+3+2 Success Formula breaks down success into three clear layers:

• 6 Core Areas: Hard Work, Mindset, Skills, Strategy, Execution, Luck

• 3 Essential Traits: Hunger, Dedication, Consistency

• 2 Growth Drivers: Innovation and Marketing

By evaluating these eleven elements, entrepreneurs can pinpoint where alignment is missing. It’s a balanced mix of logic, leadership, and luck — a model that helps business owners move from confusion to clarity.

“Businesses don’t fail because of bad ideas — they fail because of misalignment between effort and direction,” says Business Strategist Hirav Shah.

Where Business Strategist Hirav Shah Is Creating Impact

Through his India–USA Growth and Clarity Mission, Business Strategist Hirav Shah. is empowering entrepreneurs and investors to make validated, confident decisions.

During his ongoing USA Tour, he is holding private sessions in multiple cities to help leaders realign before major steps like starting, buying, scaling, merging, or exiting a business.

“My purpose is not just to help people grow, but to help them grow in the right direction,” shares Business Strategist Hirav Shah.

How Business Strategist Hirav Shah Helps Entrepreneurs Apply It

The 6+3+2 Success Formula is applied through structured one-on-one consultations, and business diagnosis programs.

Through these, Business Strategist Hirav Shah helps entrepreneurs:

• Identify hidden weaknesses

• Align mindset with market realities

• Validate investment and growth decisions

• Create practical, action-oriented roadmaps

Each session merges strategic intelligence and energetic alignment, allowing entrepreneurs to act with precision, not guesswork.

Why Business Strategist Hirav Shah Calls It a Healing Formula

Beyond profits, the formula introduces an emotional reset — a reminder that business growth also needs healing and inner balance.

Many entrepreneurs lose confidence after setbacks. Business Strategist Hirav Shah’s 6+3+2 Formula helps them rebuild that confidence by identifying root causes rather than symptoms.

“Healing is not about slowing down; it’s about realigning your energy with your execution,” says Business Strategist Hirav Shah. “Clarity is the best therapy for any business.”

Books by Business Strategist Hirav Shah Reflecting the 6+3+2 Philosophy

The principles behind this formula are deeply reflected in Business Strategist Hirav Shah’s 19+ strategy books, including:

• “Business Strategy: Rapid Fire with Hirav Shah” — A practical Q&A guide that brings instant clarity to business decisions.

• “ROI vs ROT” — A guide to focusing on Return on Time instead of Return on Investment.

• “Power Trio: Why Every Business Needs a CA, Business Lawyer, and Business Strategist” — Emphasizing strategic collaboration for growth.

• “Startup Readiness Kit: Before You Quit, Read This” — Introducing the 6+3+2 Model for entrepreneurs launching or relaunching ventures.

Each title reinforces the same principle — clarity creates momentum.

Services by Business Strategist Hirav Shah

Through his global advisory firm and the Business Decision Validation Hub – Bizz6, Business Strategist Hirav Shah offers services designed to align purpose and performance, including:

• Business Diagnosis and Turnaround Consulting

• Decision Validation for Founders and Investors

• Brand and Market Strategy

• Growth, Scaling, and Exit Planning

• Leadership Alignment Programs

Each service is rooted in one promise — helping entrepreneurs find direction before making the next big move.

About Business Strategist Hirav Shah

Business Strategist Hirav Shah is a Global Business Advisor, Author of 19+ Strategy Books, and Founder of the World’s First Business Decision Validation Hub – Bizz6.

Business Strategist Hirav Shah advises Entrepreneurs, Sportsmen, Entertainers, and Investors worldwide to validate high-stakes decisions, diagnose business gaps, and accelerate measurable results.

Known for turning uncertainty into strategy and vision into profitable action, Business Strategist Hirav Shah integrates strategy, mindset, and timing to ensure that no business deserves to fail when it can be realigned.

Final Words

The 6+3+2 Success Formula is not just a business model — it’s a mirror for entrepreneurs.

It helps them see clearly where they stand, what’s missing, and how to correct course with confidence.

In a world full of motivation but lacking direction, Business Strategist Hirav Shah brings something rare — a repeatable clarity formula for success. Because when your business is aligned, success is not luck — it’s a formula.

https://hiravshah.com

business@hiravshah.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)