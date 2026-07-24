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Home / Business / Why Fertility Assessment Should Be a Priority for Delhi NCR Couples

Why Fertility Assessment Should Be a Priority for Delhi NCR Couples

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ANI
Updated At : 05:13 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 24: Doctors report rising demand for early fertility screening as more couples across Delhi NCR seek clarity before, not after, complications arise

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Fertility specialists across Delhi NCR are reporting a steady rise in couples seeking early screening, a shift they attribute to growing awareness that fertility assessment is preventive care, not a last resort.

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According to doctors at fertility clinics across the region, a significant proportion of couples continue to delay testing for months, and in some cases years, before seeking medical guidance. Many report being unaware that a basic fertility check-up is an option available before attempting to conceive, rather than only after difficulties emerge.

A Widening Awareness Gap

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Specialists describe a consistent pattern among patients: couples assume fertility testing is warranted only after an extended, unsuccessful attempt to conceive. In practice, a standard assessment, comprising blood tests, an ultrasound scan, and semen analysis, can identify common, manageable conditions such as hormonal imbalances affecting ovulation, often before they become a barrier to conception.

This pattern holds across couples seeking IVF Treatment in Noida and an IVF Center in Gurgaon alike, where specialists note that early-stage assessment remains underutilised despite its simplicity and low cost relative to the stress of delayed diagnosis. IVF Specialists in Delhi recommend that couples in their late twenties or early thirties who are planning a family in the near term consider a baseline assessment well ahead of any difficulty in conceiving.

Regional Risk Factors

Doctors point to several factors specific to life in Delhi NCR that may compound fertility risk over time, including long working hours, elevated stress levels, poor air quality, and sedentary, desk-bound routines. Combined with a cultural tendency to treat fertility testing as a last resort rather than routine care, these factors contribute to couples delaying assessment well beyond the point at which it would be most useful.

Specialists emphasise that the value of early assessment extends beyond diagnosis. A normal result provides couples with clarity and reduces the uncertainty that many carry silently while trying to conceive.

What a Fertility Risk Assessment Involves

A Fertility Risk Assessment is a non-invasive evaluation designed to be completed well before a year of unsuccessful attempts would typically prompt a clinical visit. It reviews hormone levels, ovarian reserve, semen health, and lifestyle factors that may affect conception.

Birla Fertility & IVF has been actively encouraging couples across Delhi NCR to make fertility assessments a routine part of their preventive healthcare, similar to a regular health check-up. According to the organisation, identifying fertility issues early allows couples to explore a wider range of treatment options, including advanced IVF treatment options, and helps reduce the stress associated with a delayed diagnosis.

A Fertility Risk Assessment QR code is included at the end of this article, allowing couples to check their risk factors directly without first booking a clinic visit.

A Call for Proactive Screening

Specialists across the region are encouraging more couples to treat fertility assessment as a standard part of family planning, rather than a step taken only once a problem has surfaced. As awareness grows, doctors expect early screening to become a more routine part of reproductive health care across Delhi NCR.

Scan to Check Your Fertility Risk

Scan the QR code above to access a quick Fertility Risk Assessment and take the first step toward understanding your fertility health.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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