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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: Finnacle Institute has once again delivered an outstanding performance in the CFA Level 1 exam results for the May attempt, declared recently, reaffirming its position among India's leading institutes for CFA preparation. Clearing the CFA Program is, by design, difficult. The CFA Institute's global pass rate stands at 45% across all three levels. Finnacle Institute, with over two decades of CFA training behind it, has reported pass rates of 60% to 71% at CFA Level 1 coaching and 60 to 65% each at CFA Level 2 coaching and CFA Level 3 coaching, nearly 20 to 26 percentage points above the global benchmark. Over the past two years, more than 200 students from the institute have scored within the global top 10 percentile across all three levels, a record Finnacle Institute notes is likely the highest achieved by any CFA coaching centre in India.

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Across 215+ batches and 23,000+ students trained to date, these outcomes reflect a preparation methodology that is structured from the first chapter of Level 1 through to the final subject at Level 3.

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A Nine-Step Process at Level 1 -- Applied Consistently Across the Program

Finnacle's CFA Level 1 coaching follows a defined nine-step training process. Each subject begins with concept delivery using flowcharts, reference material, and CFA original textbooks. Faculty then conduct live, chapter-wise question practice sessions using the institute's proprietary question bank. Students complete assigned chapter tests independently on the application platform; faculty monitor completion and resolve doubts from those tests in live sessions. Once all chapters in a subject are covered, a full CFA-level subject test is administered and graded immediately. Faculty review scores and provide individual feedback before the next subject begins. This cycle repeats across all ten subjects. After the full curriculum is covered, all ten subjects are re-tested to allow students to revise the entire material before the exam. Students then appear for two to six full-length mock exams.

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Bi-weekly guidance calls and personalised attendance tracking run alongside this process throughout the preparation period, along with a 24/7 doubt forum where students can ask doubts in any format, through text, image snapshots, or attaching links. Students have access to 250+ hours of training per level, including pre-recorded lectures for revision and self-paced learning, with the option to attend multiple batches for revision. Both weekday and weekend batches are available to accommodate different schedules, and all classes are offered across three modes: physical, live webinar, and hybrid. Candidates can attend a free demo session before enrolment, and dedicated free of cost career counselling sessions are conducted to help students map their CFA preparation to their broader professional goals. Scholarship guidance is also made available to eligible candidates.

The CFA training vertical at Finnacle Institute is headed by Mr. Laukik Shah, who has over 24 years of CFA training experience. Faculty across Mumbai and Surat branches include CFA Level 2 and Level 3 cleared professionals, FRM charterholders, CAs, and individuals with direct industry experience in capital markets.

Level 2 and Level 3: Same Rigour, Adapted Delivery

At CFA Level 2 coaching, the same chapter-wise and subject-wise testing framework applies across ten subjects. Most Level 2 candidates are working professionals by this stage, and both weekday and weekend batch options, along with a pre-recorded lecture option, allow preparation to run alongside full-time employment, without any reduction in the structure or depth of training.

CFA Level 3 coaching is delivered through a self-paced model with pre-recorded lectures, complemented by live weekly question practice sessions and dedicated doubt-solving sessions conducted on weekends and early mornings to accommodate working schedules. Live classes are conducted for complex subjects such as Fixed Income and Derivatives. All sessions are recorded and uploaded to the institute's mobile and desktop application within 24 hours. The Level 3 curriculum covers all three specialised pathways: Portfolio Management, Private Markets, and Private Wealth.

Monthly guidance calls track candidate progress through the Level 3 curriculum, and continuous WhatsApp-based doubt resolution is available throughout preparation. A detailed subject-wise schedule is provided at admission to give candidates a clear end-to-end preparation plan.

Two Training Tracks: Basic and Advanced

Recognising that every CFA aspirant has different career goals, Finnacle Institute offers two distinct learning pathways, CFA Basic and CFA Advanced (through the Finbridge® Program). The CFA Basic track is designed for students whose primary objective is to clear the CFA examinations. It combines over two decades of teaching experience with a structured, concept-first pedagogy, featuring 250+ hours of Level 1 training, faculty-led question practice, personalised performance tracking, rigorous chapter and mock test series, dedicated doubt-solving support, and continuous revision, creating an ecosystem focused entirely on maximising examination success.

For students aspiring not only to earn the CFA charter but also to build a career in high-paying core finance roles, Finnacle offers CFA Advanced, delivered through its flagship Finbridge® Program. Here, CFA Level 1 preparation is seamlessly integrated into the Foundation Stage, enabling students to prepare for the globally recognised examination while simultaneously building practical industry capabilities. Beyond exam preparation, the curriculum immerses students in financial modelling, equity research, valuation, AI applications in finance, live investment projects, case study-driven learning, and real-world corporate exposure. For CFA candidates, the Finbridge Program secures a high-paying campus placement in niche core finance roles immediately after clearing Level 1, with an average package of INR 8.9 lakhs per annum, rising to as high as INR 13 lakhs for top performers. The program further distinguishes itself through structured industrial training, end-to-end career mentorship, and campus placements with more than 120 recruiters, allowing eligible students to begin careers in core profiles like investment banking, equity research, portfolio management, private equity, mutual funds, family offices, institutional equities and venture capital immediately after clearing CFA Level 1, while continuing CFA Levels 2 and 3 alongside corporate experience at no additional training cost. By integrating professional certification with practical employability, Finnacle's Advanced pathway transforms the CFA journey from an academic qualification into an accelerated career-building experience.

A Pass Rate Is a Product of Preparation

A pass rate on its own is just a number. What makes Finnacle's worth examining is the process behind it, chapter tests that must be cleared before moving forward, subject tests graded and reviewed with faculty, and doubt sessions built into the schedule rather than left to the student to seek out. The institute's Alumni Speak section, documented across both its website and YouTube channel, reflects this directly through candidates who have cleared the exam, several in their first attempt while still in college. For any CFA aspirant, the more useful question is not which institute claims the best results, but which one can show exactly how it gets them.

For more information, please visit: https://www.finnacleinstitute.com/

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