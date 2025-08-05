Why Growthic Is the Marketing Agency Everyone’s Talking About

New Delhi, August 2025: The average human attention span has dropped to 8.25 seconds, shorter than that of a goldfish. Yet, in a world where attention is the scarcest commodity, one marketing agency is consistently winning it.

Growthic, one of India's fastest-growing marketing agencies, has cracked the code to creating campaigns that not only stop the scroll but also drive real impact. With a portfolio of over 200 brands and an NPS of 9.82, the agency has quickly become one of the most closely watched names in the industry.

What’s powering this momentum is how the company thinks and operates differently from traditional agencies. From the way it approaches audience insights to the way it builds teams, Growthic has reimagined what a modern marketing partner should look like.

“It’s about respecting the people behind the screens. Brands that win do not do so because they’re the loudest; they win because they listen the closest. Marketing is psychology and understanding human behavior first, creativity second,” Yugansh Chokra, founder of Growthic, said.

It’s this belief that drives Growthic to study not just what people watch, but why they watch it, and to build campaigns that feelrelevant, respectful, and real.

Every campaign begins with one question: Would this make us stop and watch? If the answer is no, it never goes live. The focus is on delivering “WOW through service,” one of their core values. For them, marketing is a people-first business, and going the extra mile, especially when it’s not expected, is what sets them apart.

And it’s this very philosophy that shapes how Growthic approaches marketing:

-Create for the consumer, not the algorithm: Because algorithms are made of people, and people remember what feels real.

-Make it share-worthy: Content is designed not just to be seen but to be shared, increasing organic reach and brand recall.

-Focus on impact, not vanity metrics: Marketing isn’t about chasing likes or impressions; it’s about building recall and driving action.

Growthic’s approach to building its team is as unconventional as its campaigns.

“We’re hiring people not for their resumes, but for what they can make happen,” said Yugansh Chokra.

“Growthic was built to be a dream space for creative people. You can’t expect groundbreaking ideas while putting people in rigid systems. Creativity thrives on freedom, flexibility, and trust. When you give people those, that’s when they do their best work. We don’t obsess over following a fixed system; if someone brings a different approach that works, we’re all in,” he added.

This approach has built one of India’s youngest and boldest marketing teams, with creators who understand culture, trends, and the speed of the internet.

For brands, this means faster execution, more experimentation, and campaigns built with a pulse on what’s culturally relevant, often delivered in days instead of weeks.

For startups, founders, and even legacy brands, Growthic has become more than a marketing partner; it feels like an extension of their own team.

The brands they work with appreciate how the agency combines speed with insight, delivering strategies and content that not only perform but also adapt quickly to real-time audience behavior. It’s fast, culturally aware, and relentlessly focused on one thing: Executing marketing that actually works.

Growthic is now preparing to double in size, both in scale and in team strength, as it gears up to partner with some of India's biggest brands this year.

Even as it grows, the agency remains committed to its core values: speed, storytelling, and an obsession with the audience. And in a world where eight seconds is all you get, that focus is exactly why Growthic continues to stand out.

