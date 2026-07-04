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New Delhi [India], July 4: India's online retail market pulls more sellers onto Meesho, Amazon and Flipkart every month. The U.S. International Trade Administration ranks India among the world's fastest-growing e-commerce markets but that growth carries a cost. More businesses chase the same buyers and the price of visibility through ads climbs each quarter. For many small and mid-size sellers, organic growth is now the only way to build something lasting.

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The Ad Treadmill Trap

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The story repeats across seller communities. A product launches, the seller pours money into sponsored placements, sales spike for a few weeks, and the moment the budget pauses, orders dry up. The ranking that felt earned was rented.

Too many treat advertising as their engine, not one tool among several. As competition rises, cost per click rises too, squeezing thin margins. The deeper issue isn't the ads most sellers never learned how marketplaces decide which products to show first.

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The Real Cause: A Knowledge Gap

Every ecommerce marketplace runs on an algorithm that rewards relevance, listing quality, keyword match, conversion rate, and customer satisfaction. Sellers who understand these signals earn visibility without paying for every impression; those who don't assume spending is their only lever.

That gap is where most wasted budget goes. A weak title, thin catalogue, wrong keywords, or a listing that doesn't convert will quietly drain a campaign, no matter the budget behind it. Fixing the foundation first is what makes later spending efficient.

Putting Organic First

A growing number of Indian ecommerce business sellers are flipping the order: learn organic visibility first, then use paid promotion only to push what already works.

One voice making this case is Vikram Singh, an ecommerce educator with more than 12 years in the industry. Before teaching, he worked inside major platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and Jabong give him an operator's view of how marketplaces run, not just a seller's. His work history and certifications are listed publicly on his LinkedIn profile.

His focus is on the technical side of selling: marketplace algorithms, SEO, listing optimisation, product research and keyword research. In 2021, he founded OTOECOM, an ecommerce education brand now operated under Mittix Algotech LLP in 2026. He still shares free training on his YouTube channel, "Vikram Singh Ecommerce Trainer" and goes live to audit seller accounts in real time.

Who Has Vikram Singh Trained?

He has guided more than 11,000 sellers through YouTube videos, live sessions, recorded courses, and advanced paid programs, keeping his teaching direct and action-focused. Courses cover organic growth, product research, keyword understanding, listing optimization, product visibility, customer-focused selling, catalogue improvement and marketplace SEO. His message is simple: when the foundation is strong, growth becomes stable and predictable.

What Sellers Report

Sellers share results through Google Reviews, OTOECOM case studies, LinkedIn posts, and Video testimonials. Many of the case studies published by OTOECOM feature sellers describing their own learning journey and the results they achieved after applying the strategies. Some report significant improvements, with a few mentioning up to 10x growth, while others say their products reached the first page of marketplace search within a short period. Results differ from seller to seller based on factors such as product category, competition, pricing, and how consistently the strategies are implemented.

OTOECOM offers a Complete E-commerce Business Course, an Advanced course, and dedicated Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho programs in live and recorded formats. Learners also get free content, a mobile app, and an active community for questions and marketplace updates.

Certificates and Placement

For students, the support continues beyond the final lesson. Those who complete eligible programmes receive certificates, and selected learners may get ecommerce-related placement support based on their skills and performance. This combination of practical training, community guidance, certification, and career support is one reason some learners describe OTOECOM as a trusted ecommerce institute for Indian sellers. Learn more at OTOECOM Contact: support@otoecom.com

The Takeaway

Paid advertising isn't the enemy, and few serious sellers drop it entirely. The lesson is about sequence. A business that only grows while the ad budget runs is a fragile one; one that ranks because its listings earn the spot can use ads as a multiplier, not life support. The real question isn't how much to spend on ads, it's whether the foundation beneath them is strong enough to make the spend worth it.

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