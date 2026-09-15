Why India’s Affluent Homebuyers Are Looking Beyond Metros for Their Next Luxury Address

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 15: For much of India’s modern real estate story, a prestigious address meant a metropolitan one. Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and other major cities became synonymous with aspiration, offering proximity to business, culture, commerce and social life. Yet, as lifestyles evolve, so does the meaning of a desirable home. Among India’s affluent households, the appeal of a residence increasingly rests on the quality of life it enables, rather than the prominence of its postcode alone.

Advertisement

Greater financial flexibility and changing patterns of work have expanded the geography of choice. A growing section of homebuyers now places greater importance on privacy, generous spaces, greenery, wellness and a sense of retreat. The home is no longer viewed only as an asset or status marker, but as an important part of how people structure their time and experience everyday life.

Advertisement

Against this backdrop, emerging lifestyle destinations are entering the luxury housing conversation. Cities that combine established infrastructure with natural surroundings are attracting attention because they offer an experience distinct from dense metropolitan living. For families seeking a more balanced lifestyle, the appeal lies in having modern conveniences nearby while enjoying a peaceful, nature-connected environment.

Dehradun sits comfortably within this category. The city has the character of an established urban centre, supported by respected educational institutions, established neighbourhoods, and everyday conveniences. Beyond the city, its green landscape, proximity to Mussoorie and access to the wider Himalayan region add a sense of space and escape. It is an address that brings together urban comfort and a genuine connection with its surroundings.

Advertisement

As Dehradun’s premium housing landscape gains greater definition, a more considered approach to residential design is beginning to emerge. Elevate Vanya by Elevate Infracon reflects this sensibility through its location on Neshvilla Road and its close relationship with the surrounding environment. Drawing inspiration from nature, the development creates an atmosphere of openness and calm. Its name, “Vanya,” has a Sanskrit association with the forest, reinforcing the idea of living closer to nature.

The residences feature wraparound balconies and views towards Mussoorie, creating a visual connection with the scenery. A clubhouse adds a substantial social and recreational dimension, with spaces for wellness, leisure and entertainment, including a yoga and meditation room, wellness hub, sky deck and movie theatre. Together, these elements reflect a contemporary understanding of high-end living, where relaxation, social interaction and personal wellbeing are considered alongside everyday convenience.

The broader proposition represented by Elevate Vanya speaks to a gradual redefinition of what constitutes an aspirational address. Buyers are placing greater value on space, serenity, design and wellbeing, giving destinations with these inherent qualities a stronger position in the luxury housing conversation.

With roots dating back to 1958 and a portfolio spanning civic, infrastructure, residential and commercial development, Elevate Infracon brings longstanding experience to this evolving environment. Elevate Vanya demonstrates that perspective through a residential setting shaped around modern expectations while remaining responsive to its location.

Ultimately, India’s metropolitan centres will continue to anchor economic and cultural life. At the same time, premium living is broadening. For a discerning generation, the privilege lies in choosing an environment that provides room for living, time for wellbeing and a meaningful connection with its surroundings. Dehradun’s growing prominence captures that changing aspiration, with Elevate Vanya representing one expression of how a luxury address can be defined as much by the life around it as by the home itself.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)