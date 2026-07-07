VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 7: The Indian IT sector has entered one of its most defining phases in over two decades. While market participants are quick to label the recent correction as another cyclical slowdown, our research at InvosWealth.com suggests something fundamentally different is unfolding.

Advertisement

This is not merely a slowdown in technology spending.

Advertisement

It is the beginning of a complete repricing of business models.

At Invos Research, we do not analyse companies solely through quarterly earnings or consensus estimates. Our proprietary QuantAI framework studies over 250 quantitative and qualitative variables--including earnings momentum, institutional positioning, valuation dispersion, capital allocation efficiency, AI readiness, order-book quality, sector rotation, and macroeconomic sensitivity--to identify where long-term capital is likely to flow.

Advertisement

Our conclusion is straightforward:

The Indian IT sector is not in decline--it is separating into future winners and structural laggards.

Investors who treat every IT company alike may miss one of the largest stock selection opportunities of this decade.

Why the Sector Is Under Pressure

Several forces are simultaneously impacting Indian technology companies.

Global enterprises continue to defer discretionary spending as interest rates remain elevated across developed markets. CIOs are approving fewer large digital transformation projects and demanding measurable returns on technology investments.

At the same time, Generative AI has fundamentally changed software development economics. Tasks that previously required hundreds of engineers can increasingly be executed with AI-assisted development environments, reducing dependency on labour-intensive outsourcing models. Recent industry commentary and earnings expectations reflect subdued demand, slower hiring, and a shift toward AI-led delivery rather than headcount expansion.

Historically, Indian IT companies were rewarded for increasing employee strength.

The next decade will reward companies that increase revenue per employee.

That is a significant structural change.

The Invos Research View: Follow Capital Rotation, Not Headlines

Most investors ask:

"Will IT recover?"

At Invos Research, we ask a different question:

"Where is institutional capital rotating within the IT ecosystem?"

Our QuantAI framework currently identifies five structural themes that will determine relative stock performance over the coming 12-18 months.

1. AI Platform Builders Will Outperform AI Service Providers

The first wave of AI rewarded infrastructure companies.

The second wave rewarded cloud providers.

The third wave is expected to reward companies building proprietary AI platforms, enterprise automation solutions, data intelligence platforms, cybersecurity products, and vertical AI applications.

Businesses owning intellectual property rather than merely billing engineering hours are likely to command higher valuation multiples.

2. Mid-Cap Technology Could Surprise

Large-cap IT companies possess execution stability but also face slower growth because of their enormous revenue base.

Mid-sized companies focused on engineering services, semiconductor design, industrial automation, cloud-native development, and specialised digital consulting may continue gaining market share.

From our perspective, stock selection will matter far more than sector allocation.

3. AI Spending Will Shift Revenue Composition

One misconception dominating markets is that AI reduces technology spending.

History suggests otherwise.

Every major technology revolution--from mainframes to the internet, cloud computing, and mobile--initially disrupted incumbent revenue before expanding the total addressable market.

Industry estimates continue to suggest AI could materially expand long-term technology spending despite short-term revenue displacement. India's enterprise technology spending is still projected to grow, supported by cloud, AI, infrastructure and digital transformation investments.

We believe AI will not eliminate IT demand.

It will redirect demand.

Sector Performance Outlook: The Next 12 Months

At InvosWealth, our outlook is not driven by narratives but by sector-specific earnings visibility, capital expenditure cycles, liquidity conditions and relative valuation.

Large-Cap IT Services

Outlook: Neutral to Moderately Positive

Valuations have corrected significantly. Companies with strong balance sheets, diversified client exposure and consistent cash generation are likely to remain defensive holdings.

However, earnings upgrades may remain limited until discretionary technology spending revives.

Digital Engineering & ER&D

Outlook: Positive

Engineering Research & Development remains one of the fastest-growing areas of enterprise technology.

Automotive software, aerospace electronics, industrial automation and embedded AI continue attracting long-duration investments.

This segment appears structurally stronger than traditional application maintenance.

Cloud & Infrastructure Services

Outlook: Positive

Global enterprises continue migrating workloads to hybrid cloud environments.

Cloud optimisation, cybersecurity integration and infrastructure modernisation should remain multi-year investment themes.

Cybersecurity

Outlook: Strong Positive

Cybersecurity has become non-discretionary.

Every AI deployment increases cyber risk.

Consequently, enterprises are expected to continue investing regardless of macroeconomic uncertainty.

Companies operating within cybersecurity ecosystems may continue attracting premium valuations.

Data Engineering & Analytics

Outlook: Strong Positive

Artificial Intelligence is only as effective as enterprise data quality.

Organisations worldwide are increasing investments in data governance, data pipelines and AI-ready infrastructure.

We expect sustained demand for companies specialising in enterprise data platforms.

Traditional Outsourcing

Outlook: Cautious

Low-value maintenance contracts and labour-arbitrage-driven services are likely to experience slower pricing power.

Margins could remain under pressure unless automation offsets productivity losses.

What Our QuantAI Models Are Monitoring

Rather than reacting to news headlines, our research framework continuously evaluates indicators that often precede institutional buying:

* Order-book quality rather than order-book size

* AI-related deal wins

* Margin resilience

* Free cash flow conversion

* Earnings revision trends

* Institutional ownership changes

* Relative valuation versus historical ranges

* Digital revenue mix

* Capital allocation discipline

* Management execution consistency

When these variables align simultaneously, they often indicate improving long-term investment quality before broader market consensus recognises the trend.

The Bigger Opportunity

Despite current pessimism, India's technology ecosystem remains exceptionally well positioned.

India continues to benefit from one of the world's largest engineering talent pools, expanding Global Capability Centres, increasing enterprise digitisation, and a favourable policy environment supporting AI and digital infrastructure. Independent industry forecasts continue to expect healthy medium-term growth in technology spending despite near-term softness.

The market is therefore witnessing a rotation, not an exit.

Capital is moving from commoditised services toward higher-value intellectual property, automation, AI platforms, engineering innovation and data-centric businesses.

Investment Strategy: Quality Over Momentum

For the remainder of 2026, we believe investors should avoid making broad sector bets.

Instead, they should focus on companies demonstrating:

* Sustainable earnings growth

* AI monetisation capability

* Strong return on capital employed

* Healthy free cash flow

* Improving institutional ownership

* Scalable digital business models

* Conservative balance sheets

* Consistent management execution

The next market leaders may not necessarily be the largest companies, but those capable of converting Artificial Intelligence into measurable business outcomes.

Final Thoughts

Technology disruptions often create uncertainty before they create opportunity.

The Indian IT sector is undergoing exactly such a transformation.

While the coming quarters may continue to witness earnings volatility and selective pressure on traditional outsourcing businesses, we believe the long-term structural outlook remains intact for companies that embrace AI, own intellectual property, and invest in next-generation digital capabilities.

At Invos Research, we remain constructive on the sector--not because we expect every IT stock to outperform, but because our QuantAI framework indicates that the next cycle will reward precision stock selection rather than passive sector investing.

In our view, the era of buying "the IT sector" is ending.

The era of identifying AI-enabled, fundamentally resilient technology businesses has just begun.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's market views and research methodology and is intended solely for educational and informational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Investors should read all relevant documents and consult a SEBI-registered investment professional before making investment decisions. Invos Research & Technology Pvt. Ltd. is a SEBI-registered Research Entity, and all applicable regulatory disclosures should accompany publication where required.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)