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New Delhi [India], August 25: Walk into a design studio in India right now and ask what's on the mood board for 2026. You won't hear "wood." You won't hear "marble." You'll hear one word, said with unusual excitement: SILVER.

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Not silverware. Not jewellery. Furniture. Sofas that gleam like heirlooms. Dining tables that look like they were pulled out of a Mewar palace and polished for a modern home. Consoles that make an empty hallway feel like the entrance to somewhere important.

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This is the loudest, shiniest shift India's interior design world has seen in years -- and one Udaipur-based name keeps coming up every single time: ETERNAL HANDICRAFTS, the house quietly turning centuries-old silver craftsmanship into 2026's hottest design signature.

So... Why Is Everyone Suddenly Obsessed With Silver?

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Here's the honest answer: because it does something wood, steel, and lacquer simply can't.

- It pays you back. Silver isn't decor that depreciates the moment you buy it -- with prices climbing hard over the last two years, a silver dining set or console can genuinely grow in value while it sits in your living room. Try saying that about a plywood cabinet.

- It has a story wood can't fake. Every hand-hammered curve carries Rajasthan's royal silver-craft heritage. Clients aren't buying furniture -- they're buying a piece of a legacy.

- It refuses to age badly. No warping, no fading, no "we'll need to refinish this in five years" conversation. Silver just gets better with time.

- It's built for the person who's tired of catalogues. No two silver pieces need to look the same -- carving, size, and finish are made to order, which is exactly what a bespoke-hungry design market wants right now.

What's Actually Making Designers Say "Yes" to SILVER

Ask a top designer why silver is on every 2026 project brief, and you'll hear a version of this:

1. "One piece and the room is done." A single silver console or an ornate mirror does the heavy lifting an entire wall of accessories used to do.

2. "It doesn't fight the space -- it completes it." Heritage haveli or minimalist penthouse, SILVER FURNITURE slots in like it was always meant to be there.

3. "I can finally sell furniture as an investment." Designers love a pitch that isn't just "it looks good" -- it's "it holds its worth."

4. "It's handmade, and clients can tell." In a world of factory-line furniture, something visibly, unmistakably crafted by hand hits different.

Meet the Brand Behind the Trend: ETERNAL HANDICRAFTS, Udaipur

Udaipur has been the silver capital of Indian royalty for centuries -- and Eternal Handicrafts has spent over three decades keeping that art alive, not as a museum piece, but as furniture you can actually live with. Eternal Handicrafts, the brand builds every single piece with 99% PURE SILVER sheets hand-worked over seasoned TEAKWOOD -- no shortcuts, no plating, no machines doing the artisan's job.

That's the difference designers are noticing. And it's why Eternal Handicrafts keeps landing on more vendor lists this year than any other silver furniture name in the country.

Eternal Handicrafts Also Powers B2B Partnerships with Jewellers Across India.

Interior designers aren't the only ones relying on Eternal Handicrafts. The brand has long-standing B2B relationships with jewellers across India, supplying SILVER AND GERMAN SILVER FURNITURE and fixtures that jewellery showrooms, boutiques, and retail spaces use to match their premium positioning. From display consoles and counters to decorative pieces that echo the same craftsmanship a jeweller sells, these partnerships help jewellers carry their brand's heritage story into their store's interiors. Bulk orders, custom finishes, and trade pricing continue to be part of these ongoing collaborations. Jewellers looking to explore a B2B partnership can connect directly with Eternal Handicrafts.

The 2026 Edit -- What Designers Are Actually Ordering

- SILVER SOFA SET -- the kind of seating that makes guests stop talking mid-sentence

- SILVER DINING TABLE SET -- where every dinner suddenly feels like a state banquet

- Silver Console Table -- the first thing anyone notices when they walk in

- SILVER CHAIR SET & SILVER CHAIRS AND TEA TABLE SET -- intricate enough to be art, comfortable enough to actually use

- SILVER SWING -- the royal jhula, reborn for courtyards, verandas, and rooftop lounges

- SILVER TEMPLE -- where spirituality meets serious craftsmanship

- SILVER BED -- because a master bedroom deserves a headboard with a heartbeat

- SILVER CHOWKI/POOJA STOOL -- small footprint, unmissable presence

Size, carving, finish, upholstery -- all built around the project, never off a shelf. The full collection lives on the Silver Furniture page.

The Real Reason This Trend Isn't Going Anywhere

Here's what makes 2026 different: silver furniture lets designers stop choosing between "beautiful" and "smart." For the first time, they can hand a client a piece that looks regal on day one, ages like a family heirloom, and holds real material value years down the line. That's not a trend -- that's a shift in what "good furniture" even means. And right now, it has Rajasthan's name -- and Eternal Handicrafts' hands -- all over it.

FAQs

Why are designers recommending silver furniture for 2026-2027?

Because it combines rising investment value, real durability, genuine cultural craftsmanship, and full customization -- a combination standard wood furniture just can't offer.

What is silver furniture made of?

Eternal Handicrafts' pieces are made with 99% pure silver sheets hand-worked over seasoned teakwood -- not silver-plated, not machine-made.

Is silver furniture a good investment in 2026- 2027?

Yes. Since it's made with real sterling silver, its value tends to track rising silver prices over time -- unlike wood furniture, which only loses value.

What products does Eternal Handicrafts offer?

Silver sofas, dining tables, console tables, chairs, swings, temples, beds, and pooja stools -- all fully customizable to a project's requirements.

Where is Eternal Handicrafts based?

Udaipur, Rajasthan -- home to centuries of royal silver-craft heritage.

Can silver furniture be customized for interior projects?

Absolutely. Size, carving pattern, silver finish, and upholstery can all be tailored to a designer's exact brief.

About Eternal Handicrafts

A Udaipur-based house of master artisans crafting handcrafted SILVER AND GERMAN SILVER FURNITURE since 1991, Eternal Handicrafts blends royal Rajasthani artistry with modern design sensibility -- creating fully customizable, handmade pieces for homes, hotels, and premium spaces across India and abroad. Read more About Us.

Planning a 2026-2027 project? Contact Eternal Handicrafts for showroom visits, custom orders, or a catalogue.

Showroom: Plot No. 3A, Near Skoda Showroom, Amberi -313011

Website: https://eternalhandicrafts.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eternal_handicrafts_/

Phone / WhatsApp: +91 91639 99806

Address: Factory:- G-1st, 72, Udyog Vihar, Sukher, Udaipur- 313001

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