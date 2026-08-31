Why Invest with Tata AIA? Consistent Outperformance, Independently Validated

VMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31: For long-term investors, one question matters most: can your investment manager consistently create value, cycle after cycle? Tata AIA Life Insurance's record offers a clear answer. As of 31 July 2026, the Multi Cap Fund, Top 200 Fund and India Consumption Fund have each outperformed the S&P BSE 200 over both one-year and five-year periods. That performance now carries independent validation too: as of June 2026, over 96% of Tata AIA's rated assets under management hold a 4- or 5-star Morningstar rating, placing the overwhelming majority of its funds among the highest-rated in their category.

Advertisement

"This rating isn't the result of one good year it reflects a fund management philosophy we've held consistently across market cycles: disciplined diversification, active risk management, and a refusal to chase short-term noise. For our policyholders, that discipline means their money is managed with consistency and care, in every kind of market. We see this recognition as validation of that responsibility, not the end goal."

Advertisement

-- Harshad Patil, Chief Investment Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance

PERFORMANCE THAT HOLDS UP IN VOLATILE MARKETS

Advertisement

2026 has been a bumpy year for Indian equities -- elevated crude oil prices and shifting U.S. rate expectations have increased the volatility in the Indian equity market. Through it, Tata AIA's flagship funds have stayed ahead of their benchmarks:

Note: Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Market-linked investments are subject to market risks.

Data as of 31 July 2026. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Returns above one year are calculated as CAGR. Benchmark: S&P BSE 200, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty 50

SFIN: Top 200 Fund ULIF 027 12/01/09 ITT 110| Multi Cap Fund ULIF 060 15/07/14 MCF 110| India Consumption Fund ULIF 061 15/07/14 ICF 110| Whole Life Mid Cap Equity Fund ULIF 009 04/01/07 WLE 110| Top 50 Fund ULIF 026 12/01/09 ITF 110

THE MORNINGSTAR RATING: THIRD-PARTY PROOF

Third-party ratings give investors an independent read on fund quality, free of any commercial bias. On that measure, Tata AIA stands out: over 96% of its rated AUM held a 4- or 5-star Morningstar rating as of June 2026, sustained across a total AUM of ₹1,45,589 crore as of 31 March 2026.

HOW TATA AIA DELIVERS IT

The outperformance isn't accidental. It comes from a fund management approach applied consistently, not adjusted reactively to every market swing:

- Active portfolio construction across market caps and sectors, to capture opportunity while managing downside risk.

- Disciplined asset allocation and periodic rebalancing, keeping portfolios true to their mandate.

- A long-term, goals-based lens that favours sustained compounding over short-term positioning.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR LONG-TERM INVESTORS

For individual investors, the biggest threat to long-term wealth is often not the market itself, but reacting to it exiting during a downturn, chasing whatever performed best last year, or pausing contributions when headlines turn negative. Disciplined, consistent fund management removes much of that burden: the hard work of staying invested, staying diversified, and staying the course through volatility is already being done on the investor's behalf.

To put the numbers in context: a hypothetical ₹10 lakh invested* in the Multi Cap Fund five years ago, compounding at its actual 15.83% CAGR, would be worth approximately ₹20.9 lakh today compared to about ₹16.6 lakh had it simply tracked the benchmark's 10.67% CAGR. That gap of nearly ₹4.3 lakh over just five years is what sustained outperformance, held long enough, can add to an investor's outcome.

For goals such as a child's education, retirement or long-term wealth creation, that gap only widens the longer an investor stays the course. The long-term horizon built into Tata AIA's ULIPs designed for sustained commitment rather than short-term entry and exit is exactly the kind of time frame over which consistent outperformance compounds most powerfully. It's why Tata AIA treats performance not as a one-time headline, but as evidence of an approach built to be held for the long run.

It is also worth noting that this performance sits within a life insurance policy, not a stand-alone investment product. Every Tata AIA ULIP combines fund-based wealth creation with a life insurance cover, so an investor's long-term goals and their family's financial protection are addressed within the same plan.

(*Illustrative example based on historical fund performance as disclosed above; it does not represent actual investor returns and is not a projection, promise or guarantee of future performance.)

THE TAKEAWAY

Choosing where to invest for the long term comes down to a track record you can verify and a manager who has already shown the discipline to protect and grow that investment through uncertain markets. Tata AIA's combination of benchmark-beating returns and top-tier Morningstar ratings gives investors that proof, not just in theory, but in results. And because these are life insurance plans, that same policy also provides a life insurance cover giving investors growth and protection within one plan.

Investors can explore more information about these funds and Tata AIA's investment solutions at www.tataaia.com.

SOURCES

1. Tata AIA Fund Performance data, as of 31 July 2026.

2. Morningstar fund ratings data, as of June 2026.

3. Tata AIA AUM disclosure, as of 31 March 2026.

4. Reuters / NSE India -- India VIX and crude-oil market data, July-August 2026.

Morningstar Disclaimer

© 2025 Morningstar. All rights reserved. The Morningstar name is a registered trademark of Morningstar, Inc. in India, and other jurisdictions. The information contained here: (1) includes the proprietary information of Morningstar, Inc. and its affiliates, including, without limitation, Morningstar India Private Limited ("Morningstar"); (2) may not be copied, redistributed or used, by any means, in whole or in part, without the prior, written consent of Morningstar; (3) is not warranted to be complete, accurate or timely; (4) may be drawn from data published on various dates and procured from various sources; and (5) shall not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any security or other investment vehicle. Neither Morningstar, Inc. nor any of their affiliates (including, without limitation, Morningstar) nor any of their officers, directors, employees, associates, or agents shall be responsible or liable for any trading decisions, damages or other losses resulting directly or indirectly from the information.

Disclaimers

- The linked insurance product do not offer any liquidity during the first five years of the contract. The policy holder will not be able to surrender/withdraw the monies invested in linked insurance products completely or partially till the end of the fifth year.

- Premium paid in Unit Linked Life Insurance policies are subject to investment risks associated with capital markets and the NAVs of the units may go up or down based on the performance of fund and factors influencing the capital market and the insured is responsible for his/her decisions. On survival to the end of the policy term, the Total Fund Value including Top-Up Premium Fund Value valued at applicable NAV on the date of Maturity will be paid.

- Market-linked returns are subject to market risks and terms & conditions of the product. The assumed rate of returns or illustrated amount may not be guaranteed and depends on market fluctuations.

- The performance of the managed portfolios and funds is not guaranteed, and the value may increase or decrease in accordance with the future experience of the managed portfolios and funds.

- The Company does not guarantee any assured returns. Rs Market-linked returns are subject to market risks and terms & conditions of the product.

- Investments are subject to market risks. The Company does not guarantee any assured returns. The investment income and price may go down as well as up depending on several factors influencing the market.

- The investment income and price may go down as well as up depending on several factors influencing the market. Please know the associated risks and the applicable charges, from your Insurance Agent or the Intermediary or Policy Document issued by the Insurance Company. Please make your own independent decision after consulting your financial or other professional advisor. Returns are calculated on an absolute basis for a period of less than (or equal to) a year, with reinvestment of dividends (if any). All investments Company are subject to market risks. The Company does not guarantee any assured returns.

- Buying a Life Insurance Policy is a long-term commitment. An early termination of the policy usually involves high costs, and the surrender value payable may be less than all the premiums paid. Unit Linked Life Insurance products are different from traditional insurance products and are subject to risk factors.

- All funds open for new business which have completed 5 years since inception are rated 4 star or 5 star by Morningstar as of August 2025.

About Tata AIA Life

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA) is a joint venture Company formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life `combines Tata's pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA's presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world, spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Tata AIA reported a total Premium Income of INR 38,164 crore for FY26, up 21% from FY25. The Company continues to rank among the Top 3 Private Insurers in Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) with an IWNBP income of INR 10,018 crore. The Company also achieved industry-leading Persistency performance (based on both premiums and number of policies), ranking #1 in four out of five cohorts. For more information on Tata AIA Life's product portfolio and retirement solutions, please visit www.tataaia.com.

About the Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals.

The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'.

In 2024-25, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was more than $180 billion. These companies collectively employ over 1 million people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 26 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of more than $328 billion as on March 31, 2025.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets - wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(1), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(2), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$345 billion as of 31 December 2025.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 44 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes "1299" for HKD counter and "81299" for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "AAGIY".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)