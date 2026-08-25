Why Investors Need Advisors More During Volatility Than Bull Markets

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New Delhi [India], August 25: Investors connect with advisors during a bull market to understand one simple thing: is my portfolio right, or can it grow even faster if I add a new fund or two? This is common practice, and every advisor has faced it. The confident client rides a rally looking to optimise rather than fix.

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But the real question worth asking is different. When markets turn choppy, are these same investors coming back with a problem to solve, or are they coming back questioning the very choices they made in calmer times?

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That shift, from optimisation to interrogation, is where the real value of advice shows up. And it rarely shows up when things are going well.

Why is the Bull Market a Good Conversation Starter?

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In a rising market, almost every fund looks good. A stock market bull phase lifts most portfolios regardless of how carefully they were built, and that creates a chance to have an even deeper conversation. Investors start to believe in the decision that was made previously with the advisor.

The conversations advisors have during this phase tend to be forward-looking and low-stakes. Some of the common questions raised include:

- Should I add a mid-cap fund?

- Is it time to increase my SIP?

- Can I get better returns elsewhere?

In short, everyone is asking about the extension, and this is a great opportunity for the advisors.

It is simply how a share bull market behaves. Confidence rises with prices, and so advice becomes a growth conversation rather than a protection conversation.

What Changes When the Market Turns

The biggest change during market volatility is investor behaviour. The investors start looking for new investment opportunities and limit the losses. Their aim is to ensure that their fund is growing with no compromise and the risk is within limits. This is the stage where professional advice has the greatest impact, as it helps with long-term trust building and outcomes.

During volatile markets, mutual fund advisors commonly see investors:

- Question whether they should exit their investments.

- Compare current portfolio values with previous market highs.

- Delay fresh SIPs and lump sum investments.

- Doubt fund choices that previously performed well.

- React more to market headlines than to their long-term financial goals.

It is what happens when confidence, built entirely on rising prices, meets a market that no longer cooperates.

Why Advice Matters More in a Falling or Uncertain Market

In an uncertain market, an advisor acts as an anchor who provides assurance and calms the investors by properly managing the portfolio. Like in a bull market, you will possibly receive rewards for almost any decision, so a poor allocation or an unsuitable fund choice rarely gets noticed. But in a falling market, such selections in the portfolio will start to get highlighted.

This is why a Mutual Fund Advisor becomes far more valuable in uncertain conditions than during a rally. The cost of an unadvised decision is no longer hidden. It shows up immediately in the account statement.

Consider the difference in what an advisor is actually managing across the two phases.

- During a bull market, the job is largely about direction, deciding where to allocate the next rupee.

- During a downturn or a bear phase, the job becomes about behaviour, stopping an investor from making an irreversible decision out of fear.

The first is a growth conversation. The second is a protection conversation, which is where new opportunities are created.

How Can a Smart Advisor Tell the Difference Between a Problem and Panic?

A smart advisor starts by understanding the conversation to see if there is a big issue or a simple concern. They start by evaluating this with the help of some simple questions, like:

- Is there a genuine problem?

- Has a fund consistently underperformed its category?

- Does the asset allocation no longer match the client's life stage?

- Has a financial goal moved closer and now requires a different risk profile?

The answers are then evaluated to see if there is an actual problem or if this is simply panic. At times, advisors can find that a portfolio review is disguised as one driven by headlines and short-term price movements that have nothing to do with the client's financial plan.

Getting this distinction right separates thoughtful advice from reactive advice. A smart mutual fund advisor does not simply answer the question that is asked. They begin by asking a few questions of their own, like:

- What has actually changed in your financial situation?

- Have your goals changed?

- Has your investment horizon changed?

In most cases, the answer is no. What has changed is the noise surrounding the market, not the financial plan itself.

What Is the Difference Between a Bull Market and a Bear Market for Investors?

The main difference between a bull market and a bear market is investor sentiment and market direction. In a bull market, everything is going up, but in a bear market, you might fall below the purchase price as well.

Understanding bull and bear markets can help you plan and define your condition better.

Bull Market vs Bear Market

- Market Direction

- Investor Sentiment

- Investment Focus

- Common Investor Behaviour

- Advisor's Primary Role

Top of Form

Bottom of Form

A bull market encourages investors to focus on growth as there is higher confidence and growth. In contrast, a bear market or a volatile market shifts the focus to protecting wealth, managing risk, and avoiding emotional decisions.

This is why building a trusted advisor relationship with your clients is crucial. This ensures that all the problems will be redirected to you.

Building the Right Advisory Relationship Early Is Key

Investors who only approach an advisor when markets begin falling are effectively looking for a second opinion under pressure. That is the worst possible time to start building trust.

Platforms built around structured, ongoing advisory relationships, such as Choice Connect, help close the gap. They provide tools to the financial advisors to connect with the clients, track every message, and ensure that every decision is guided by goals and not by noise.

The lesson for investors is straightforward. Use a bull market to build a relationship with an advisor. Ask the right questions about asset allocation, suitability, diversification, and long-term goals. Be ready to change the decisions as the time demands, and you will push through.

When markets eventually turn, as they always do, the conversation will not begin with panic. It will continue from a relationship built on trust and planning.

Markets move in cycles. The value of advice does not. It simply becomes visible at different points in those cycles, and for most investors, that moment is not during the rally but during the volatility that follows.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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