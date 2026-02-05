Why Mastiii 4 Tops the Must-Watch Movies List on ZEE5!

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 5: After making a huge success in theatres, the makers of Mastiii 4 have released the movie on ZEE5 now. It is a must-watch movie on ZEE5 for everyone who craves adult humour with zero apologies. The makers of the movie have landed up with the core gang back, i.e. Ritesh Deshmukh as Amar, Vivek Oberoi as Meet and Aftab Shivdasani as Prem. The movie brings an interesting story where we can see these three buddies, stuck in dull UK marriages, cook up a crazy "Love Visa" plan and a one-week free pass for fun without consequences. The movie brings up a desi twist on Hall Pass, packed with lies, mix-ups and over-the-top drama that keep the audience on the edge of their seats till the end.

Movies Where The Plot Gets Messy Fast

Mastiii 4 is one of the best comedy movies on ZEE5 that starts with a simple story where we can see bored husbands dreaming big. They sign up for excitement, but their wives, Bindiya (Elnaaz Norouzi), Aanchal (Shreya Sharma), and Geeta (Ruhi Singh) flip the script and join the game. Fake identities, wild parties and nonstop misunderstandings make the story of the movie quite interesting and fun.

The movie spirals into pure farce while leading one white lie to another. Cameos pop up like surprise guests at a party. Quirky Kamraj (Arshad Warsi) steals the scenes with his sharp wit, whereas Tusshar Kapoor goes full exaggerated as Pablo Putinwa, and Nargis Fakhri adds sparkle in the movie as Menka. The fun dance number of Genelia Deshmukh adds more to the overall feel of the movie, making it much more exciting.

This 2-hour and 17-minute-long movie moves quite quickly while earning in spots. The makers of the movie have tried to keep the energy of the movie high throughout. If you are planning for a lazy weekend binge, Mastiii 4 is a movie you must watch.

Laughs, Cringes, and Everything In Between The Movies

The movie Mastiii 4 on ZEE5 brings up a lot of laughs, cringe, excitement, fun and a lot more to the audience. Humor here is quite loud and lewd. The double dates, confusions, punches, and absolute comic timing keep the audience hooked till the end. If we talk about the genital jokes in the movie. They are actually in plenty, and some land very hard in fact, such as animal spoof or Amar Akbar Anthony, not bringing up real chuckles.

The makers of the movie have tried to keep the pace of the movie as in its previous parts. Unlimited laughter, absolute comedic punches, strong story, powerful cast and a lot more is there to keep you connected till the end. If you love watching crude, messy comedy, this movie will definitely be a burst of entertainment for you. Riteish Deshmukh shines brightest with solid timing and heart in

Music and Vibes That Stick

The songs of the Mastiii 4 movie on ZEE5 come up with beautiful songs that add flavour to the story without stealing focus. Songs like "Pakad Pakad" and "Nagin" byMeet Bros, Sanjeev and Darshan pump energy into the story. Zee Music has dropped the soundtrack early, and it is catchy enough for repeat plays.

The release of this Mastiii 4 on OTT platforms like ZEE5 has breathed new life into the story, making it quite easily accessible.

Why Watch This Movie Anyway?

If you are a lover of previous parts of Masti and are eager to jump into the world of Masti with the most entertaining and comedic star cast, Mastiii 4 is a movie that is offering the best service at the moment. The movie callbacks to the 2004 original feel like reuniting with buddies. It sparks fun debates among the audience, like: Would you take a Love Visa? What happens when secrets explode?

If you enjoy lewd jokes, don't miss checking out Mastiii 4 on ZEE5. Whether you are willing to enjoy solo guilty laughs or are interested in watching the movie with your friends, this movie brings up engaging chaos for you. The movie lets the audience pause, laugh, and argue with friends while hooking them till the end.

Stream Mastiii 4 on ZEE5

Mastiii 4 is one of the best comedy movies on ZEE5 that brings up messy, bold and exhausting entertainment for the audience. The movie brings the essence of freshness while serving the lewd jokes without any filters. The performances of Ritesh Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivasani hook the audience till the end. Director Milap Zaveri has tried to keep the freshness of the previous parts of the series alive in the movie and has brought up non-stop fun and entertainment for the audience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)