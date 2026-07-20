Why Nutritionists Recommend Antioxidant-Rich Foods Like U.S. Cranberries During the Monsoon

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New Delhi [India], July 20: The monsoon season brings welcome relief from the heat, but it also calls for greater attention to overall nutrition and immunity. Seasonal changes can expose the body to increased oxidative stress and infections, making a balanced diet rich in antioxidants an important part of everyday wellness.

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According to leading nutritionists, incorporating antioxidant-rich foods into daily meals can help support the body's natural defence mechanisms while contributing to overall health. Among these, U.S. cranberries are a versatile ingredient that can be easily included in a variety of Indian eating habits.

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"During the monsoon, it's important to focus on a nutrient-dense, balanced diet that includes foods naturally rich in antioxidants. Dried U.S. cranberries are a convenient and versatile option that can be paired with everyday foods like oats, yoghurt, salads, and homemade trail mixes. Along with a healthy lifestyle and a varied diet, these small additions can make it easier to include more wholesome ingredients in everyday meals," says Vriti Srivastava, Clinical Nutritionist.

Dried U.S. cranberries offer a delicious sweet-tart flavour that complements both Indian and global recipes. They can be sprinkled over breakfast bowls, mixed into muesli, added to fresh salads, blended into smoothies, or enjoyed as part of a wholesome snack mix with nuts and seeds.

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While no single food can prevent illness, nutrition experts agree that maintaining a balanced diet, staying hydrated, getting adequate sleep, and following good hygiene practices remain essential during the monsoon. Including antioxidant-rich ingredients like U.S. cranberries as part of this routine is a simple way to add both flavour and nutrition to seasonal meals.

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