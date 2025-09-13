The digital asset market is splitting between tokens that integrate real-time infrastructure and those left behind. Ozak AI is moving forward by embedding Pyth Network’s verified feeds, which deliver low-latency financial data to decentralized systems. This combination forms a basis on which returns on trading and analytics can be exponentially generated. In the meantime, Story (IP) and NEAR tokens did not find such partners, so their ecosystems lack stimulators of growth.

Advertisement

Ozak AI × Pyth: Real-Time Feeds as the 100x Catalyst

Ozak AI was created to offer predictive analytics for financial markets. Its integration with Pyth places it at the center of high-speed, verified data flows. Its integration with Pyth places it at the center of fast, reliable data flows. Pyth gathers data from over 120 institutions, including Binance, Jane Street, and Cboe. Covering more than 1,800 assets across 100+ chains, the system offers update speeds as fast as one millisecond.

Advertisement

https://x.com/Dinarian888/status/1964255136898814029

This infrastructure enables the Ozak AI to react instantly according to trusted data on the market with the help of its prediction agents. Insights available to traders and institutions are also provided much earlier and in a complete manner. With this edge, Ozak AI can scale into both DeFi and traditional finance use cases. Analysts argue this is the precise driver behind its 100x potential.

Advertisement

In contrast, NEAR continues to focus on scalability but lacks direct integrations to external price feeds. Story (IP), tied to intellectual property management, does not address real-time financial markets at all. Both tokens, therefore, remain stalled in utility growth compared to Ozak AI’s Pyth-driven approach.

Presale Momentum and Token Utility

The OZ token underpins the Ozak AI ecosystem. It drives prediction agent personalization, provides governance, and incentivizes user input. The total supply stated by tokenomics is 10 billion, 30% of which exists in presale, 30% as growth in the ecosystem, 20% as a reserve, and 10% as liquidity and team.

Currently, tokens are priced at $0.01, with over 872 million sold and $2.92 million raised. The next stage increases the price to $0.012, requiring a minimum investment of $100. With a target of $1.00, this shows a path to 100x returns if adoption spreads through Pyth-powered integrations.

Neither Story (IP) nor NEAR is running presales tied to high-speed market infrastructure. Their token growth depends only on secondary market demand, which has slowed amid limited adoption.

Why Story (IP) and NEAR Stall

Story (IP) has marketed itself as a blockchain for creative rights but without real-time data use cases, it’s limited. NEAR has positioned itself as a scalable Layer-1 but can’t get institutional attention without integration to trusted market feeds. That’s why both are stagnant while Ozak AI advances.

Conclusion

It all comes down to integration. Ozak AI’s use of Pyth’s fast, verified feeds gives it an edge that Story (IP) and NEAR cannot match. Backed by a presale model and clear token utility, Ozak AI’s infrastructure is ready for exponential growth. For investors looking for clarity on returns, the title says it all: Ozak AI and Pyth’s partnership could be 100x, while Story (IP) and NEAR are stagnant.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below.

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram:https://t.me/OzakAGI

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)