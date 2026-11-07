Why Quitting Alcohol Suddenly at Home Can Be Dangerous: Dr. Shradha Malik Explains the Medical Risks of Alcohol Withdrawal

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 7: When someone decides to quit alcohol, the first instinct in many families is to simply stop drinking at home. They remove the alcohol, make promises of support and hope the person will get through the difficult days with determination and willpower.

But what many families do not realise is that for someone with alcohol dependence, suddenly stopping alcohol without medical supervision can be dangerous and, in some cases, life-threatening.

As a psychiatrist, I have encountered families who are surprised to learn that alcohol withdrawal is not simply about experiencing discomfort, irritability or sleeplessness. It can involve seizures, hallucinations, severe confusion and a potentially fatal condition known as delirium tremens.

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Quitting alcohol is an important step towards recovery. But how a person quits matters just as much as the decision itself.

“Quitting alcohol is a courageous decision, but for someone who is physically dependent, doing it alone at home can turn that decision into a medical emergency. Alcohol withdrawal is not a test of willpower; it is a medical condition that requires appropriate clinical assessment and supervision.”

— Dr. Shradha Malik, Founder & CEO, Athena Behavioral Health

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The Hidden Danger Behind ‘Just Stop Drinking’

Alcohol is a central nervous system depressant. When a person consumes large quantities of alcohol regularly over an extended period, the brain adapts to its continued presence by altering its chemical activity to maintain balance.

When alcohol is suddenly withdrawn, this balance is disrupted. The nervous system becomes excessively stimulated, resulting in withdrawal symptoms.

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In mild cases, these symptoms may include shaking, sweating, anxiety, nausea, headaches and difficulty sleeping. However, in individuals with significant alcohol dependence, withdrawal can progress to more serious complications.

Alcohol withdrawal seizures can occur, typically within 8–48 hours after the last drink. Some individuals may also experience hallucinations, severe agitation and disorientation.

The most severe complication is delirium tremens (DT), which can involve profound confusion, hallucinations, fever, agitation and dangerous fluctuations in heart rate and blood pressure. It commonly develops around 48–96 hours after the last drink, although the timing can vary.

The important thing for families to understand is that withdrawal does not follow an identical pattern in everyone. Symptoms can worsen, and the absence of severe symptoms initially does not guarantee that the person is safe.

The Medical Risks Families Should Not Underestimate

Delirium tremens is one of the most serious complications of alcohol withdrawal. Historically, untreated delirium tremens has been associated with mortality rates as high as 15%, although timely medical treatment has significantly improved outcomes.

Alcohol withdrawal seizures are another serious complication and require immediate medical attention.

These risks underline why alcohol dependence should not be approached as a problem that can simply be solved by removing alcohol from the house.

For individuals with significant physical dependence, the process of stopping alcohol needs to be assessed and managed by qualified medical professionals.

What Alcohol Withdrawal Looks Like and How It Progresses

Alcohol withdrawal can present differently depending on the duration and intensity of alcohol consumption, the individual’s physical health, and previous withdrawal experiences.

Some commonly observed symptoms include:

- Early withdrawal: Anxiety, tremors, sweating, nausea, headache, restlessness and insomnia.

- Moderate withdrawal: Increased heart rate, elevated blood pressure, worsening tremors, agitation and, in some cases, hallucinations.

- Severe withdrawal: Seizures, severe confusion, disorientation, delirium, fever and significant disturbances in heart rate and blood pressure.

These stages are not a fixed progression. Not everyone experiences them in sequence, and serious complications can sometimes occur without prominent early warning signs.

This is why families should not attempt to assess withdrawal severity on their own.

Who Is at Greater Risk of Complicated Withdrawal?

Not everyone who stops drinking will experience severe withdrawal. However, certain individuals are at significantly higher risk.

These include:

- People who consume large quantities of alcohol regularly over an extended period.

- Individuals who have previously experienced alcohol withdrawal seizures or delirium tremens.

- People with a history of repeated withdrawal episodes.

- Individuals with co-existing medical conditions, particularly liver disease and other significant physical health concerns.

- People with co-existing psychiatric conditions or other substance dependence.

A history of complicated withdrawal is particularly important because it can increase the risk of serious complications during subsequent attempts to stop drinking.

For these individuals, professional assessment before stopping alcohol is essential. The appropriate level of care should be determined by a qualified psychiatrist or addiction specialist.

The Red Flags: When to Rush to the Hospital

Recognising an alcohol withdrawal emergency can save a life.

Families should seek immediate emergency medical attention if a person experiences:

- Seizures or convulsions.

- Severe confusion or disorientation.

- Hallucinations.

- Extreme agitation or unusual behavioural changes.

- High fever.

- Rapid or irregular heartbeat.

- Severe vomiting or signs of dehydration.

Vomiting blood is also a medical emergency and requires immediate assessment.

Families should not wait for symptoms to settle on their own or rely on home remedies and over-the-counter medication.

Even if the individual insists that they are fine, seizures, altered mental status and severe withdrawal symptoms require urgent medical evaluation.

Why Medically Supervised Detoxification Matters

In a hospital or appropriately supervised detoxification setting, alcohol withdrawal is managed through a structured medical protocol.

Depending on the individual’s condition, treatment may include medications such as benzodiazepines to control withdrawal symptoms and reduce the risk of seizures.

Patients may also require fluid and electrolyte correction, thiamine supplementation to prevent neurological complications and regular monitoring of vital signs and mental status.

The treatment plan is individualised according to the severity of dependence, medical history, psychiatric comorbidities and withdrawal risk.

The objective is not merely to help someone stop consuming alcohol. It is to ensure that the process is medically safe while addressing the physical complications associated with dependence.

However, one important distinction must be understood: detoxification is not the same as recovery.

Detox addresses the immediate physical dependence and withdrawal process. It does not, by itself, resolve the psychological, behavioural and social factors that contribute to addiction.

This is where a comprehensive treatment programme becomes essential.

Beyond Detox: Why Addiction Recovery Requires a Step-Down Approach

One of the biggest misconceptions about addiction treatment is that once a person completes detoxification, the treatment is over.

In reality, recovery is a continuing process. Individuals need time, structured interventions and professional support to understand the underlying factors driving their substance use, develop healthier coping mechanisms and rebuild their lives.

At Athena Behavioral Health, we follow a structured, step-down approach to addiction treatment. The objective is to gradually transition individuals from intensive medical supervision to increasing levels of independence, while ensuring continuity of clinical and psychological support.

The treatment pathway encompasses five stages:

1. Detoxification (Detox)

The first phase focuses on medically supervised withdrawal management and physical stabilisation. Patients undergo clinical assessment, receive appropriate medication and are monitored for withdrawal-related complications.

The priority is to ensure that withdrawal is managed safely before progressing to the next stage of treatment.

2. Residential Treatment Centre (RTC)

Following detoxification, individuals who require residential care transition into a structured treatment environment.

This phase focuses on understanding the psychological, emotional and behavioural factors associated with addiction. Treatment may include psychiatric consultations, individual psychotherapy, group therapy, behavioural interventions and family counselling.

The objective is to help individuals recognise their triggers, understand patterns of substance use and develop healthier ways of responding to stress and emotional challenges.

3. Partial Hospitalisation Programme (PHP)

As individuals make progress, some may transition to a Partial Hospitalisation Programme.

PHP provides structured clinical and therapeutic support during the day while allowing individuals greater independence outside treatment hours.

It helps individuals begin applying the coping mechanisms and behavioural changes developed during residential treatment, while remaining connected to a professional treatment team.

4. Intensive Outpatient Programme (IOP)

The next stage involves gradually resuming everyday responsibilities while continuing to receive structured therapeutic support.

Through scheduled clinical consultations and therapy sessions, individuals work on managing real-life triggers, strengthening recovery skills and maintaining accountability.

The focus is on helping individuals navigate their personal, professional and social environments without returning to substance use.

5. Outpatient (OP) and Step-Down Support

The final stage focuses on sustaining recovery through periodic psychiatric consultations, psychotherapy, relapse prevention and continued clinical follow-up.

Family involvement and ongoing support can also play an important role in maintaining stability.

The aim is to help individuals develop the confidence and skills needed to manage everyday life while remaining connected to appropriate professional care.

Importantly, this is not a rigid or compulsory sequence for every patient. The appropriate level of care and transition between stages depend on clinical assessment, individual progress, medical risks and recovery needs.

“Recovery is not an event; it is a process. Our responsibility as clinicians is not just to help someone stop consuming alcohol or substances, but to equip them with the psychological resilience, coping mechanisms and support systems needed to sustain recovery long after they leave a treatment facility.”

— Dr. Shradha Malik

What Families Should Do When a Loved One Wants to Quit Alcohol

When a loved one expresses the desire to stop drinking, families should encourage the decision while ensuring that the process begins with a professional assessment.

A psychiatrist or addiction specialist can evaluate the severity of dependence, assess withdrawal risks and recommend an appropriate treatment setting.

Some individuals with mild withdrawal risk and a stable support system may be suitable for closely monitored outpatient management. Others, particularly those with severe dependence, previous withdrawal seizures, delirium tremens or significant medical complications, may require inpatient treatment and continuous medical supervision.

Families also need to understand that addiction is not simply a failure of discipline or character. Confrontation, blame and shame can make it more difficult for individuals to seek help.

A supportive environment, professional guidance and continued family involvement can make a meaningful difference to the recovery process.

The most important thing is not to make the decision about treatment based on convenience or assumptions. It should be guided by clinical assessment.

The Message Behind ‘Just Stop Drinking’

Quitting alcohol can be one of the most important decisions a person makes for their health. But for someone with alcohol dependence, the process of quitting requires more than determination.

It requires medical understanding, appropriate supervision and a structured recovery plan.

The goal of addiction treatment should not simply be to help someone stop drinking for a few days or weeks. It should be to help them regain control of their lives, rebuild relationships, restore their physical and psychological well-being and develop the ability to sustain recovery.

My message to families is simple: do not fear seeking help, and do not mistake addiction for a lack of willpower. Recovery is possible, but it should begin with the right medical support.

About Dr. Shradha Malik

Dr. Shradha Malik is the Founder and CEO of Athena Behavioral Health, an organisation focused on transforming mental healthcare and addiction treatment in India. A medical graduate from the University of South Wales, she also completed the Leadership and Change Management Programme at IIM Ahmedabad.

Through Athena Behavioral Health, she advocates an empathetic, evidence-based and psychiatry-led approach to mental health and addiction care, with a focus on clinical excellence, patient dignity and long-term recovery.

About Athena Behavioral Health

Founded in 2021, Athena Behavioral Health is a psychiatry-led mental healthcare and addiction treatment organisation with specialised centres across Delhi NCR and Northeast India.

Athena provides integrated care for mental health conditions and substance use disorders through psychiatric assessment, evidence-based medical treatment, psychotherapy, medically supervised detoxification, residential rehabilitation and continuing care programmes.

Its treatment philosophy places clinical governance, patient safety, family involvement and measurable treatment outcomes at the centre of care.

By combining medical expertise with a compassionate, individualised approach, Athena aims to make quality mental healthcare and addiction treatment more accessible and help individuals and families move towards lasting recovery.

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