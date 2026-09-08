Why Samsung India has begun laying off up to 100 executives: Know the real reason

Samsung India has begun laying off employees as the electronics giant grapples with rising expenses, declining demand and pressure on margins.

According to estimates, between 80 and 100 executives in its home appliance and television business segments have been asked to leave. The job cuts are being implemented in batches.

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Director-level executives and team leaders at Samsung's headquarters are among those affected. Managers of branches and regions are also impacted.

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Excluding its significantly larger smartphone sales organisation, Samsung's electronics division employs between 550 and 600 professionals in sales and marketing.

As per projections, up to 25 per cent of the sales and marketing workforce may eventually be affected. This includes both off-roll workers employed through personnel agencies and those hired directly by Samsung.

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Reports suggest employees asked to leave are being offered three months' pay plus an additional month's pay for each year of service.

Why is Samsung cutting jobs?

Samsung's business in India is under pressure from several factors. The cost of memory chips has more than doubled, while smartphone sales have stagnated and the rupee has depreciated.

According to an industry expert, these factors have increased costs and squeezed profits for the electronics manufacturer.

The Indian smartphone market has also slowed. According to industry figures cited in media reports, smartphone sales have declined by about 11-12 per cent annually. This is important because nearly three-fourths of Samsung's revenue in India comes from its mobile phones.

The company has also increased the prices of certain smartphone models by 5-10 per cent. However, higher prices risk putting further pressure on demand. Despite the continuing price increases, the All India Mobile Retailers' Association has reported a significant decline in customer traffic.

Samsung reorganises operations in India

The layoffs coincide with a broader effort to streamline Samsung's operations in India. Some of the company's regional offices are being consolidated.

Industry executives quoted in news reports said offices in Delhi and Gurgaon, as well as Ranchi and Patna, are being merged.

Samsung had also considered merging its sales teams for home appliances and televisions to reduce costs and organisational layers. Reports suggest the plan has been postponed to the December quarter.

Meanwhile, according to the expert, Samsung appears to be trying to reduce expenses in certain areas of its consumer electronics business while protecting regions where it expects greater growth.

Job cuts not restricted to India

Samsung has also been restructuring its consumer electronics business overseas. According to reports, the company cut around 700 jobs in its consumer electronics, mobile and display divisions in the United States.

The organisation-wide initiative to match jobs with business priorities included the cutbacks.

Strong demand for memory chips has supported Samsung's semiconductor business globally. However, the environment for its mobile and consumer electronics operations has been more challenging.