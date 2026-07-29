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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 29: Many organizations work tirelessly to help children stay in school and complete their education.

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But an important question often remains unanswered.

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What happens after that?

What opportunities exist for young people who complete their schooling but do not pursue higher education? How do they build employable skills? How do they prepare for the world of earning?

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India's greatest strength is often described as its young population. But a young population becomes an advantage only when opportunity is accessible.

Every year, thousands of young people leave school without a clear pathway to employment, while industries across the country continue searching for skilled talent. Bridging this gap is one of the reasons skill development has become one of India's most important CSR priorities.

Jaya Arya, Managing Director of EduTest Solutions, has seen how access to the right skills and training can open new opportunities for young people.

"For many young people, the challenge is not willingness to work," says Jaya Arya, "The challenge is access to the right skills, guidance, and opportunities."

She believes skill development creates value far beyond employment.

"A skill helps a person earn a livelihood, but it also builds confidence, independence, and self-belief. It changes how people see their future."

"Education and skill development are not the same thing, and one cannot replace the other," she adds. "Education expands a child's horizon. It makes them knowledgeable and gives them a vision of the world beyond their own. Skill development makes them confident enough to stand on their own feet - to feed their family, to live independently. India needs both."

As India's manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and service sectors continue to grow, the demand for skilled manpower continues to rise. Yet many young people, particularly those who discontinue formal education, often remain disconnected from these opportunities.

For organizations committed to meaningful social impact, this is where CSR can play a transformative role.

This belief led EduTest Solutions Pvt. Ltd. to support the establishment of a Skill & Entrepreneurship Development Centre (SEDI) in Sanand, in partnership with Ambuja Cement Foundation and Shri Thakkarbapa Sarvajanik Chhatralay.

Located near one of Gujarat's largest industrial hubs, the initiative was created to support unemployed youth and help them build skills aligned with real industry requirements.

The centre provides training in technical domains such as Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (RAC), General Duty Assistant (GDA), and Wireman Control Panel (WCP), alongside life skills and workplace readiness programs that prepare participants for long-term career growth.

The focus extends beyond training alone. Placement support and continued guidance help participants transition from learning into employment, creating a pathway toward sustainable livelihoods.

For Jaya, the success of skill development is not measured by how many people attend a program.

It is measured by how many people are able to build a future because of it.

"CSR creates its greatest impact when it helps people become self-reliant," she says. "The objective is not only to train individuals. It is to help them create opportunities for themselves."

She also believes the mindset around work needs to shift alongside the skills themselves. "Children have to understand that no work is small - work is just work," she says. "There is a lot of conversation today about AI replacing jobs. I believe there is still so much work that can never be replaced by AI."

As India continues to grow, skill development will remain one of the most meaningful investments organizations can make in the country's future.

Because when a young person gains a skill, the impact rarely stops with one individual. It often creates opportunities that extend to families, communities, and future generations.

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