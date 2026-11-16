The benchmark stock market indices surged on Monday as exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to buy domestic equities, supported by gains in technology and banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex rose 635.04 points to 82,227.49, while the Nifty climbed 158.45 points to 25,302.75, at the time of writing. The indices posted significant gains as foreign investors continued investing in Indian equities, buoyed by robust corporate earnings.

Here are three key factors driving the Indian stock market rally on Monday:

(1) Strong FPI inflows

Foreign investors turned net buyers of Indian equities in November so far, following two months of significant selling. Data from NSDL showed that Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) had made net purchases of Indian equities worth Rs 84,291 crore during the month so far.

The decline in international AI stocks following the Democrats’ victory in the US midterm elections has prompted FPIs to shift investments towards non-AI sectors, presenting a favourable opportunity for India.

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Furthermore, a strong rebound in corporate earnings during the September quarter and relatively attractive valuations of Indian stocks have encouraged foreign investors to seize the opportunity to acquire reasonably priced large-cap shares.

(2) Decline in crude oil prices

Crude oil prices continued to decline after falling for two consecutive weeks. Brent crude futures dropped 0.57 per cent to USD 95.29 per barrel, following a decline of more than 2 per cent in the previous week. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded at USD 88.34 per barrel, down 0.25 per cent.

Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude to average USD 88 per barrel next year and decline to USD 78 by December 2027, as a return to surplus weighs on the market.

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(3) Surge in banking stocks

Banking stocks contributed significantly to Monday’s market rally. The Bank Nifty index climbed more than 1 per cent, with all its constituents trading in positive territory.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Axis Bank were among the leading gainers in the Nifty 50.

Harshavardhan Pusala, Founder and CEO of Techurate, said the positive momentum in Indian equity markets reflected continued confidence in the country’s economic growth prospects. However, investors were becoming increasingly selective, with market performance being shaped by global cues, foreign institutional flows, crude oil movements and expectations around corporate earnings.

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“From a fintech and banking technology perspective, this growth environment presents significant opportunities. As financial institutions accelerate investments in AI, automation and digital infrastructure, technology will play a critical role in strengthening operational efficiency, enhancing customer experiences and supporting scalable growth. Ultimately, sustainable market confidence will be driven by strong business fundamentals and the ability of companies to translate innovation into measurable outcomes,” Pusala added.