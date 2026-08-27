Why Students Are Choosing AAFT University Raipur for Media, Fashion & Animation Careers?

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Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 27: At AAFT University, education goes far beyond standard lectures because the university has an advanced pedagogy that focuses on practical execution, edgy, high-end production suites, and intensive live projects. Students who enroll in media, design, and visual arts programs work on real-world assignments, while building swanky professional portfolios long before their graduation.

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How Fashion and Design Programs Can Help Shape Your Creative Career?

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Fashion is no longer just about trends because it's an art that's backed by technical skills, commercial strategy, and global appeal. With a profound understanding of this convergence, AAFT University is now offering a comprehensive suite of creative design degrees that are personalized for tomorrow's trendsetters. Undergraduates who are scouring the web for programs offering a deep dive into garment construction, runway styling, and textile ingenuity can now enroll in their comprehensive B.Des. (Honors) Fashion Designing Degree. However, those who want to learn the intricacies of technical fabric and contemporary aesthetics can go for M.Des. in Fashion Design.

Why Is Animation and VFX One of the Most Promising Career Choices Today?

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With the global explosion of streaming platforms, gaming, and cinematic visual effects, the demand for trained animators has hit an all-time high. Recognizing this, AAFT University offers the right technology and rendering labs with industry-standard software that can help students learn the basics as well as advanced aspects of animation and VFX.

Students who want to master 2D/3D modeling, game design, and digital compositing can also opt for their course program in B.Sc. in Animation and VFX, and to push the creative envelope further, postgraduates who aspire to be in leadership roles in fields such as CGI, character animation, and virtual production can enroll in their M.Sc. animation program. In fact, India's animation and VFX sector is projected to nearly double, from USD 1.3 billion in 2023 to USD 2.2 billion by 2026, with the broader AVGC-XR industry expected to create over 2 million new jobs by 2030, which underlines just how promising this career path has become. (Source)

How Do Expert Faculty and Industry Connections Give Students a Competitive Edge?

AAFT University Raipur strengthens classroom learning through deep industry engagement, giving students opportunities to interact with acclaimed filmmakers, designers, animators, journalists, and creative professionals. The presence of distinguished Industry Deans like Padma Shri awardee Sunita Kohli, senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, celebrated fashion designer Rina Dhaka, Grammy winner Nikkhil Beri, and Limca Book of Records holder Charuvi Agrawal, provides students with direct access to real-world expertise. Working alongside experienced Heads of Department, these industry leaders contribute to curriculum development, mentor students, and bridge academic learning with real-world creative practice. With regular workshops, guest lectures, and masterclasses in specific topics, they ensure that students can learn straight from industry trailblazers.

The CEO's Quote

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor, AAFT University, said: "We maintain a curriculum that is 70% practical. Students are engaged in live projects, internships, student-run production houses, and international collaborations. Our industry faculty, including producers, editors, and designers, embed professional ethics, deadlines, and innovation in every module. At our premium institute, we prepare students not just to become employable graduates but to become creative professionals who are ready to shape the future of media, fashion, and animation."

How Does AAFT University Support Students Beyond the Classroom?

Nestled in a tranquil campus in Raipur, the institute provides an inspiring environment that can nurture artistic minds. Here's what sets them apart:

- A sprawling 27-acre campus in Raipur designed to nurture artistic minds

- A dedicated placement cell supporting students' transition into the industry

- A 30,000+ strong alumni network

- Over 30 years of experience in creative education

- Ranking among the top 10 universities in the world

- Consistent graduate placements in top production houses, design studios, advertising agencies, and media firms

Ready to turn your creative side into a successful career in Media, Fashion, or Animation? Admissions are now open for the upcoming academic session at AAFT University, Raipur! Explore programs, view campus facilities, and submit your online application today by visiting the official website!

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