Why Top IIT & IIM Graduates Are Trying to Fix Higher Education?

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Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 14: India produces millions of graduates every year, yet a growing concern among employers is clear, the gap between academic learning and real-world skills is widening. While students spend years earning degrees, many still struggle to meet the expectations of today's fast-changing job market.

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This disconnect has led to a larger question: is the current higher education system equipped to prepare students for the future of work?

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A group of graduates from some of India's top institutions, including IITs, IIMs, NITs, XLRI, BITS and FMS, believes the answer lies in rethinking how students learn, shifting the focus from theoretical knowledge to practical skills, real-world exposure, and career outcomes.

Quad's model is built around this shift. Students are encouraged to move beyond passive learning and actively engage in projects, hackathons, and collaborative problem-solving, helping them develop skills that align with industry expectations.

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Programs Designed for Emerging Career Paths

Quad, an Industry Skilling partner has a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs, including:

- 4-year UG in Computer Science (AI & ML)

- 3-year UG in Management (with Applied AI)

- BCA at Trisha College (affiliated with Mangalore University)

- 2-year PGP in Management (with Applied AI)

Across programs, students gain hands-on exposure through live projects, internships, and practical assignments. This ensures that they graduate not just with academic knowledge, but with real-world experience and a strong portfolio.

Industry-Integrated Learning and Mentorship

At Quad, learning goes beyond textbooks. Students gain access to 50+ mentors from leading organizations, including professionals associated with FAANG, Amazon, Flipkart, Google, and more. These mentors provide insights into how real work happens, how to approach problem-solving, and what companies truly expect from candidates. This level of industry exposure gives students a significant advantage over traditional learning models.

Creating a High-Performance Learning Environment

Quad follows a selective admission process, admitting a limited number of students to maintain a focused and high-quality learning experience.

This isn't just about exclusivity, it's about the environment.

Students learn alongside peers who are equally driven, curious, and serious about building their future. This creates a culture where:

- Learning is active, not passive

- Students push each other to improve

- Collaboration and competition go hand in hand

Instead of getting lost in large classrooms, students get more attention, better mentorship, and a stronger sense of direction.

Over time, this kind of environment plays a huge role in shaping confidence, discipline, and long-term growth.

Infect, the limited batch size and high focus approach has led its students to become National Finalists in the first year itself at competitions at IIT Bombay, ISM Dhanbad and BITS Pilani.

Designed Backwards from What Companies Actually Want

Most colleges design courses first--and hope they match industry needs. Quad does the opposite.

They first work with employers to understand exactly what skills companies are hiring for. Only then is the program designed--so students are learning what actually matters in real jobs.

This reverse-engineered approach ensures that students are not preparing blindly. Instead, they build skills that directly align with real roles in companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Google and other leading organizations.

As a result, students graduate not just with knowledge but with practical skills, experience, and a much stronger fit for internships and job opportunities.

Expanding Access to Industry-Aligned Education

Quad is expanding its presence across cities such as Bangalore, Mangalore, and Patna, enabling students to access industry-aligned education across multiple regions.

Bangalore offers proximity to India's leading technology ecosystem, while emerging hubs like Mangalore and Patna allow Quad to extend high-quality learning opportunities beyond traditional metro centers.

Preparing Students for the Future of Work

As industries continue to evolve, the expectations from graduates are changing rapidly. Success is no longer defined solely by degrees, but by the ability to apply knowledge, solve problems, and adapt to new challenges.

By combining practical learning, industry exposure, and a strong peer ecosystem, Quad is contributing to a broader shift in higher education--one that prioritizes skills, adaptability, and long-term career readiness.

For inquiries, contact:

Website: https://www.quadcse.com

Email: hello@quadcse.com

Phone: +91 73880 50555

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