NANCHANG, China, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC): The year 2026 marks the 400th anniversary of the birth of Bada Shanren. He was an outstanding master of Chinese calligraphy and painting. His works are treasures of traditional Chinese calligraphy and painting, embodying profound Chinese aesthetics and humanistic heritage, and exerting a far-reaching influence on international art.

Recently, the Event for the 400th Birth Anniversary of Bada Shanren "The Cosmos as Inner Heart: International Youth Step Into Bada Shanren's World of Art" was held in Qingyunpu District, Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province— the hometown of Bada Shanren. Chinese and foreign youth representatives and guests from 19 countries and regions including the United States, Russia, Morocco, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea participated.

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Brushstrokes Without Borders: A Cross-Cultural Art Dialogue

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Four hundred years of ink transcends borders. Even with different cultural backgrounds and languages, people can transcend cultural differences and feel the resonance brought by art. Khollii, a Tajik student studying in Jiangxi, was captivated by the distinctive charm of Bada Shanren's artworks and shared her story about brushstrokes, "This powerful personal expression aligns closely with the pursuit of individuality in Western modern art."

Bada Shanren's 400-Year-Old Inner Story Unfolds to Twin Students

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Mexican twin international students Luis and Erick are studying in Jiangxi. At first, they were confused by Bada Shanren's paintings, depicting fish and birds with upturned eyes amid expansive blank spaces. After learning about the artist's life, they sensed the unyielding emotion in his brushwork. They hope to act as a cultural bridge, sharing the timeless charm of this Jiangxi master's art with global audiences.

Why We Still Appreciate Bada Shanren's Works Today

Why do we still appreciate Bada Shanren's works today? As a foreigner, Mickie from Panama has her answer. To understand Bada Shanren's works do not need mastery of classical Chinese, thorough knowledge of the complex history of the Ming Dynasty, or deep research into every detail of his life. "Simply feeling the emotions conveyed in his paintings can spark a spiritual dialogue across hundreds of years."

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