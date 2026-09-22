Why your resume gets ignored (and how to fix it): TurboApply AI launches 2 free ATS tools

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: TurboApply AI launched 2 free diagnostic tools today to show job seekers exactly why their resumes fail. The release includes an Applicant Tracking System (ATS) resume checker and a browser extension for real-time job fit scoring.

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Candidates currently send hundreds of applications and hear nothing. The problem is rarely their experience. The problem is how machines read that experience. Employers rely on software to scan resumes for keyword density, formatting, and text extraction before a human ever looks at them.

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The Mechanics of Applicant Tracking Systems

When candidates apply online, their documents enter an ATS database. The software parses the file, extracting text to categorise work history, education, and skills.

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If a resume uses multi-column layouts, unconventional headers, or heavy graphics, the parser fails. The data scrambles. The system assigns a low match score, and the candidate receives an automated rejection. To secure an interview, candidates must format their data for the machine and hit an 85% keyword match with the job description.

"If you do not know your match score before you apply, you are applying in the dark and jeopardising your chances of getting hired," said Tovin V, Founder of TurboApply AI. "We built these tools to give candidates the exact metrics employers use. You should know if your resume will fail the machine test before you hit submit."

The Diagnostic Tools

The new software fixes the application process by providing 3 core capabilities:

- Instant ATS Scoring: The web tool evaluates resumes against industry-standard algorithms. It checks keyword density, formatting, and readability to ensure the file parses correctly.

- Real-Time Browser Integration: The Chrome extension brings the scoring engine directly to the user. Job seekers can bookmark listings from any website and instantly score their current resume against the job description.

- Actionable Corrections: Instead of a generic grade, the software generates a diagnostic report. It flags missing skills and provides exact bullet-point corrections.

Moving Beyond the Job Boards

Fixing the resume is only the first step. Traditional job boards only show about 30% of available roles. The remaining 70% exist in the hidden job market.

TurboApply AI solves this through a managed reverse recruiting model. Human assistants submit 60% of applications through official company boards. They send the remaining 40% directly to hiring managers via email. This dual approach helps candidates skip the manual work and go straight to the interviews.

Score your resume for free at TurboApply AI ATS Score Checker and download the TurboApply AI Chrome Extension to evaluate jobs as you browse.

About TurboApply AI: TurboApply AI is a reverse recruiting platform that manages the entire job application process. The company uses human assistants to submit resumes to company job boards and email profiles directly to decision-makers.

Media Contact: Tovin V, Founder, TurboApply AI [support@turboapplyai.com]

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