Wibmo Fraud & Risk Management wins Chartis Disruptor Award for its Agentic Risk Intelligence Solution

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25: Wibmo, a PayU company and full-stack PayTech provider, has won the Chartis RiskTech100® Disruptor Award for Workflow, Agentic AI and Low-Code/No-Code innovation, recognizing its work in agentic fraud and risk intelligence through Wibmo Agentic Risk Intelligence Assistant (ARIA) and its broader fraud and risk management ecosystem.

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The award is part of the new Disruptor categories introduced for the Chartis RiskTech100® 2027. The category recognizes disruptive firms that are transforming business processes across the risk technology landscape. Wibmo was recognized for bringing together intelligent workflows, agentic risk intelligence, and configurable low-code/no-code capabilities to help transform fraud and risk operations.

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The recognition reflects Wibmo’s work across its fraud and risk management ecosystem, including Wibmo Agentic Risk Intelligence Assistant (ARIA). ARIA is designed to support fraud, AML, risk analysis and dispute operations through specialized AI agents that gather relevant signals, summarize investigations, identify patterns, draft evidence-backed findings and recommend next actions.

The platform is built around a human-led operating model. Agents support investigation and drafting, while final decisions remain with authorized human teams. Its governance approach includes maker-checker controls, evidence-linked recommendations, audit-ready decision trails and simulation-gated actions for appropriate use cases.

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Wibmo’s approach brings together the stages of risk operations in a connected workflow - from gathering transaction, customer and merchant signals to drafting a verdict, recommending action and supporting remediation. This helps risk teams move from fragmented, analyst-intensive processes towards more structured, explainable and scalable case operations.

The recognition also reflects Wibmo’s flexible workflow capabilities. Its fraud and risk management platform supports configurable DIY rules, case and queue management flows, BPMN-based tailored workflows, role-based controls and low-code/no-code configuration. These capabilities enable client partners to adapt business processes, risk strategies and investigation workflows as their requirements evolve, without relying on extensive technical intervention for every change.

Philip Mackenzie, Research Principal at Chartis, said, "Wibmo continues to expand its position in the payments risk landscape, building on its established strengths in authentication and payment security. Investments in risk-based authentication and agentic AI have reflected its focus on transaction-level intelligence and, together with its increasingly deep portfolio of anti-fraud capabilities, led to its Disruptor Award in the Workflow, Agentic AI and Low-Code/No-Code category and its award for Regional Leadership and Excellence in South Asia."

Commenting on the recognition, Shailesh Paul, CEO, Wibmo, said, “We are delighted to be chosen as the Chartis Disruptor Award winner for Workflow, Agentic AI and Low-Code/No-Code innovation. This recognizes Wibmo’s work in agentic fraud and risk intelligence and our broader FRM capabilities. Risk operations are evolving from static, manual processes to intelligent, configurable, and governed workflows. Through Wibmo’s Agentic Risk Intelligence Assistant (ARIA) solution, we are helping our clients bring together agentic intelligence, explainable recommendations, configurable controls, and human decision-making. This recognition reflects our commitment to helping financial institutions strengthen fraud operations while retaining accountability, transparency and control.”

The award reinforces Wibmo’s focus on helping banks, fintechs, issuers, acquirers and payment aggregators strengthen fraud and risk operations across payment environments. By combining intelligent investigation, configurable workflows and governed automation, Wibmo is supporting the transformation of risk operations across the payments ecosystem.

About Wibmo

Wibmo, a PayU company, operates across entities in India, the US, and Indonesia. As a global full-stack PayTech company and industry leader in payment security and digital payments in emerging markets, Wibmo stands out for its innovation and impact.

In addition to being India's largest authentication service provider in one of the leading digital payment markets globally, Wibmo offers comprehensive fraud and risk management solutions, digital financial services, prepaid solutions, and a broad range of merchant-acquiring services.

For more information, visit: wibmo.com

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides market intelligence, analysis and benchmarking on risk, compliance, governance and financial technology. Its reports and vendor assessments deliver actionable insights to help institutions evaluate solutions, manage risk, and make strategic technology and vendor selection choices.

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