WildBrain announces strategic partnership with EightyEight Pictures to strengthen premium CG production

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: WildBrain, a global leader in family entertainment, has struck a long-term strategic partnership with EightyEight Pictures (88 Pictures), a leading animation and visual effects studio, to strengthen the production of premium CG animation across its content slate.

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The partnership with EightyEight Pictures brings together the creative leadership, filmmaking expertise, franchise stewardship and client relationships of WildBrain and House of Cool with EightyEight Pictures’ established CG production infrastructure, experienced talent, capacity and proven track record. The companies will continue to collaborate through shared workflows and integrated production pipelines, creating a closely connected model capable of delivering premium CG animation on a greater scale and at the highest creative and quality standards.

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Under the partnership, creative leadership and core production functions will remain with WildBrain and House of Cool in Canada, with EightyEight Pictures providing additional CG execution capacity within a shared pipeline. The partnership forms part of WildBrain’s broader plan to evolve its production capabilities and build a more integrated, flexible model for premium and digital-first animated content. In January 2027, WildBrain’s Vancouver studio plans to move to a new, 47,000-square-foot home in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood. WildBrain retains complete pre-production through post capabilities in-house for both CG and 2D projects across its animation studios.

“Our teams at WildBrain and House of Cool will continue to lead the creative vision, filmmaking and production oversight of our projects. By continuing to work with a partner that shares our respect for artistry and quality, we have greater capacity, more flexibility and the support to bring increasingly ambitious stories to the screen. We also believe this partnership will create new opportunities across our collective ecosystem at WildBrain, House of Cool and EightyEight Pictures. As demand grows for premium animation delivered with both creative excellence and production efficiency, this model allows us to expand what’s possible for our clients and the stories we bring to audiences around the world.

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Stephanie Betts, Chief Content Officer, WildBrain

Founded by Milind D. Shinde, EightyEight Pictures brings extensive experience in premium animation production, with offices in Toronto and London, and production studios in Mumbai and Bangalore. EightyEight Pictures has contributed to projects produced for brands such as Trollhunters, Gremlins, Kung Fu Panda, and Star Wars: Visions to name a few, and the studio is currently working on a feature slate that includes High in the Clouds and Bahubali: The Eternal War. Before founding the company, Shinde helped establish DreamWorks Animation’s production operation in India and later played a key role in establishing production activities at Oriental DreamWorks in Shanghai.

“We are proud to partner with WildBrain and House of Cool, whose creative teams have an exceptional reputation for artistry, storytelling and franchise filmmaking. Our ambition is to build a deeply collaborative relationship between our teams, combining creative excellence with the production scale and technical expertise required for premium CG animation. We look forward to growing together across a broad slate of projects.”

Milind D. Shinde, Founder and CEO, EightyEight Pictures

Working with external studios reflects a standard and historic practice both at WildBrain and industry-wide, and cementing a partnership with one studio brings consistency, efficiency and stronger creative capabilities to the practice. This partnership ensures WildBrain is positioned to respond to industry demand and client needs with the highest standards, supporting robust premium projects through its Vancouver and Toronto studios with room to grow.

For more information, please contact:

Media

Jenna Spearing, Director, Global Content Marketing

WildBrain

jenna.spearing@wildbrain.com

About WildBrain

At WildBrain, we build and grow beloved family brands through exceptional entertainment experiences. Home to franchises such as Strawberry Shortcake, Teletubbies, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi, we are a global leader in franchise management—bringing stories to life through content production, audience reach and consumer products. Our award-winning studio has partnered with top global platforms such as Apple TV, Netflix and the BBC, producing acclaimed series such as The Snoopy Show, Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City, Teletubbies (2015), Yo Gabba GabbaLand! and Finding Her Edge. The WildBrain Network, offering more than 1,000 channels across YouTube, FAST and AVOD, delivers premium-quality content to today’s kids and families wherever they’re watching—connecting advertisers to audiences at scale through brand-safe media solutions. WildBrain CPLG, our global licensing and consumer products arm, represents our own and partner brands across major territories worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, WildBrain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain.com.

About EightyEight Pictures

EightyEight Pictures is an animation and visual effects and game development studio providing premium production capabilities for global feature, television, streaming and franchise content.

Driven by a zeal for perfection and creativity, EightyEight Pictures adopts a unique approach to the art of Animation, VFX, Gaming, VR and brings the stories to life. With a steadfast focus on creativity, excellence and a highly skilled talent pool who understand and share common vision, we deliver world class quality content across various formats. Helmed by industry veterans with several years of experience from some of the top notch global studios, EightyEight Pictures is truly an eclectic mix of talent from around the world that makes us a multicultural, diverse and international studio having presence across Mumbai, Bangalore, Toronto and London.

EightyEight Pictures, boasts of some of the most acclaimed shows including Trollhunters Trilogy, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Fast & Furious Spy Racer, and Kungfu Panda: The Dragon Knight and Bandits of Golak: Star Wars Visions 02, to name a few. Currently working on ambitious slate of feature films that includes High in the Clouds, Bahubali Eternal War and an unannounced feature.

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