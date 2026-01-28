PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: Nishant Khade marked a deeply personal milestone - he celebrated 25 years of life after a spinal cord injury at a commemorative gathering for the community of wheelchair users titled Will on Wheelz, held on January 25, 2026, at Courtyard by Marriott, Nerul.

Conceived and organised by Nishant himself, Will on Wheelz was envisioned as both a celebration and a gesture of gratitude, a heartfelt thank-you to the people who stood by him after his accident and became part of his journey of healing, rebuilding, and growth. Close family members, friends, doctors, therapists, mentors, and members of the disability ecosystem came together to honour a journey shaped by resilience and community.

Sharing his perspective on the significance of the gathering, Nishant said,

"Will on Wheelz is my way of saying thank you and of reminding others that life doesn't stop after injury, it evolves. Being on a wheelchair changed how I move through the world, but it didn't take away my ability to dream, to contribute, or to live meaningfully."

In 2001, at the young age of 23, Nishant sustained a spinal cord injury that placed him on a wheelchair and altered the course of his life. What followed, however, was not an end, but a transition; one that demanded not only medical care, but emotional strength, sustained rehabilitation, and long-term support.

A pivotal role in this journey was played by Nina Foundation, which supported Nishant during the most critical phase after his accident. The Foundation provided structured rehabilitation guidance, emotional reassurance, and access to resources that helped him navigate the uncertainty of life after injury. Its holistic approach focusing not just on physical recovery but also on dignity, confidence, and independence, proved instrumental in Nishant's long-term rehabilitation.

Dr. Ketna Mehta from Nina Foundation emphasised the importance of sustained, people-centric rehabilitation, stating,

"Nishant's journey reflects what is possible when medical care is combined with emotional support and long-term rehabilitation. At Nina Foundation, our focus has always been to help individuals move beyond survival to regain confidence, independence, and a sense of control over their lives."

The morning opened with a welcome address, followed by an audio-visual film chronicling Nishant's life before the accident and the 25-year journey that followed, capturing moments of struggle, resilience, humour, and growth. Nishant then addressed the audience, sharing reflections on acceptance, choice, and redefining purpose after injury.

"This journey has taught me that acceptance is not about giving up, but about choosing to move forward with intention. Life after injury isn't about going back to who you were; it's about discovering who you can still become. Purpose doesn't disappear; it simply takes a new shape when you choose to build again, every single day," he said.

A panel discussion on spinal cord injury followed, featuring Dr. Ketna Mehta, Shivjeet Singh Raghav, Shri Arvind Ramesh Prabhoo, Dr. Pravin R. Amin, and Nishant Khade, bringing together medical expertise, rehabilitation insight, mentorship, and lived experience to discuss recovery, resilience, and inclusion.

The event also spotlighted Access4All Foundation, a social initiative co-founded by Nishant Khade and Arvind Prabhoo. Born out of their own lived experiences as wheelchair users, Access4All addresses the lack of accessible public transport by providing specially modified wheelchair-friendly vans and trained support staff to ensure safe, dignified, and hassle-free travel for persons with disabilities. The Foundation also offers consultancy for disability-inclusive infrastructure development, working to create more accessible urban spaces.

In addition, the gathering highlighted Nishant and Arvind Prabhoo's pan-India initiative, Beyond the Barrier - a cross-country journey undertaken on a wheelchair to challenge perceptions around disability, accessibility, and independence. The initiative stands as a testament to the belief that physical limitations need not restrict ambition, exploration, or purpose.

The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony honouring the doctors, therapists, mentors, and supporters who played pivotal roles in Nishant's journey, followed by a closing note of gratitude.

As Nishant marks 25 years on a wheelchair through Will on Wheelz, the event served as a powerful reminder that recovery after spinal cord injury is never a solitary effort. With committed institutions like Nina Foundation, solution-driven initiatives like Access4All Foundation, dedicated medical professionals, and strong personal networks, life beyond injury is not only possible; it can be purposeful, dignified, and extraordinary.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)